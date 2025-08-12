Connected Gym Equipment Market Worth $3.52 Billion by 2030 Led by Nautilus, Precor, ConnectFit, Echelon Fitness, and TECHNOGYM

Dublin, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Connected Gym Equipment Market by Equipment (Cardio Equipment, Functional Training Equipment, Strength Training Equipment), Connectivity Type (Bluetooth, NFC, RFID), End User, Distribution Channel - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The connected gym equipment market is redefining how organizations approach fitness and technology, offering scalable, digital-first solutions that engage users, streamline operations, and unlock new value for commercial, residential, and corporate stakeholders.
The Connected Gym Equipment Market grew from USD 1.64 billion in 2024 to USD 1.85 billion in 2025. It is projected to maintain a CAGR of 13.59%, reaching USD 3.52 billion by 2030. This rapid progression is rooted in the confluence of consumer demand for health-focused technology integration, collaborative industry dynamics, and evolving digital fitness ecosystems. Robust adoption across commercial and home use scenarios demonstrates a durable trend toward data-driven, engaging exercise environments, supported by ongoing technological advancements and strategic partnerships.
Scope & Segmentation of the Connected Gym Equipment Landscape
This report delivers an in-depth review of market categories, regional trends, and leading technology use cases across the connected gym equipment sector. Key segments assessed include:
- Equipment Categories: Cardio (ellipticals, stationary bikes, treadmills), functional training modules, strength equipment (cable machines, smart weight benches), and wearable-integrated solutions.
- Connectivity Types: Bluetooth, NFC, RFID, Wi-Fi-supporting data transmission, device pairing, and remote system management.
- End Users: Commercial settings such as boutique gyms, health clubs, hospitality venues; corporate wellness centers; and residential buyers focused on immersive, at-home experiences.
- Distribution Channels: Offline-specialty and sporting goods stores; Online-direct to consumer platforms and established e-retailers.
- Regional Coverage: Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Asia-Pacific. Detailed analysis spans developed fitness hubs, emerging markets, and countries adjusting to diverse regulatory and consumer environments.
- Company Analysis: Reviews significant developments across Nautilus, Precor, ConnectFit, Echelon Fitness, TECHNOGYM, Peloton Interactive, Tonal Systems, and other major industry players.
Key Takeaways for Senior Decision-Makers
- Technological innovation and software-driven personalization are now central to value creation, moving beyond basic equipment enhancements to deliver measurable outcomes and adaptable user experiences.
- Integration of artificial intelligence and connected platforms is transforming workout design and performance tracking, enabling actionable coaching insights for professional and consumer audiences.
- Hybrid and remote training adoption is reshaping expectations by blending in-person sessions with virtual offerings, intensifying demand for synchronized content, analytics dashboards, and community engagement tools.
- Sustainability priorities are strongly influencing procurement, design, and branding decisions, as organizations seek equipment with recyclable materials, energy-efficient features, and lower total lifecycle impact.
- Strategic collaborations with software developers, content creators, and health tech firms are accelerating product differentiation and creating new revenue opportunities, especially through subscription and digital service models.
- Regional factors-including digital readiness, regulatory frameworks, and market maturity-require tailored go-to-market approaches and localized channel strategies to capture and sustain growth.
Tariff Impact: Navigating U.S. Trade Policy Changes
The introduction of new U.S. tariffs in 2025 has heightened cost pressures on manufacturers and distributors of connected gym equipment. These changes are prompting shifts in sourcing, nearshoring strategies, and renewed focus on supply chain risk management. To maintain market accessibility, industry leaders are investing in automation and operational resilience, while distributors are exploring revised contract models and premium service offerings. Successful adaptation will depend on agile pricing strategies and clear communication to sustain end user demand and channel partnerships.
Why This Report Matters for Strategic Planning
- Access reliable intelligence to inform portfolio, channel, and partnership decisions amid rapidly changing models in the connected gym equipment marketplace.
- Leverage segmentation and regional analysis to identify high-opportunity markets and optimize resource allocation for better ROI.
- Stay ahead of technological, regulatory, and consumer preference shifts impacting procurement and product development strategies.
Conclusion
The connected gym equipment sector is at a pivotal moment. Strategic investment in agile technologies, ecosystem partnerships, and sustainable solutions will best position organizations to deliver differentiated value and capture future opportunities in this dynamic market.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|192
|Forecast Period
|2025-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$1.85 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$3.52 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|13.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Market Sizing & Forecasting
5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Integrating AI-powered real-time form correction in connected treadmills to reduce injury risk
5.2. Launching immersive virtual reality cycling classes with adaptive resistance and social features
5.3. Embedding biometric sensors in strength training machines for personalized workout optimization
5.4. Developing modular home gym systems with IoT connectivity for seamless equipment expansion
5.5. Adopting subscription-based fitness content platforms bundled with smart exercise equipment
5.6. Implementing remote diagnostics and predictive maintenance through cloud-based equipment monitoring
5.7. Ensuring compliance with emerging data privacy regulations for user health and performance data
5.8. Forming strategic partnerships with telehealth providers for integrated fitness and wellness services
5.9. Leveraging 5G networks to enable low-latency live group workouts on connected machines
6. Market Insights
6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.2. PESTLE Analysis
7. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025
8. Connected Gym Equipment Market, by Equipment
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Cardio Equipment
8.2.1. Ellipticals
8.2.2. Stationary Bikes
8.2.3. Treadmills
8.3. Functional Training Equipment
8.4. Strength Training Equipment
8.4.1. Cable Machines
8.4.2. Smart Weight Benches
8.5. Wearable-Integrated Equipment
9. Connected Gym Equipment Market, by Connectivity Type
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Bluetooth
9.3. NFC
9.4. RFID
9.5. Wi-Fi
10. Connected Gym Equipment Market, by End User
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Commercial
10.2.1. Boutique Fitness Centers
10.2.2. Health Clubs & Gyms
10.2.3. Hotel & Hospitality
10.3. Corporate Wellness Centers
10.4. Residential
11. Connected Gym Equipment Market, by Distribution Channel
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Offline
11.2.1. Specialty Stores
11.2.2. Sporting Goods Stores
11.3. Online
11.3.1. Direct To Consumer
11.3.2. E-Retailers
12. Americas Connected Gym Equipment Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. United States
12.3. Canada
12.4. Mexico
12.5. Brazil
12.6. Argentina
13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Connected Gym Equipment Market
13.1. Introduction
13.2. United Kingdom
13.3. Germany
13.4. France
13.5. Russia
13.6. Italy
13.7. Spain
13.8. United Arab Emirates
13.9. Saudi Arabia
13.10. South Africa
13.11. Denmark
13.12. Netherlands
13.13. Qatar
13.14. Finland
13.15. Sweden
13.16. Nigeria
13.17. Egypt
13.18. Turkey
13.19. Israel
13.20. Norway
13.21. Poland
13.22. Switzerland
14. Asia-Pacific Connected Gym Equipment Market
14.1. Introduction
14.2. China
14.3. India
14.4. Japan
14.5. Australia
14.6. South Korea
14.7. Indonesia
14.8. Thailand
14.9. Philippines
14.10. Malaysia
14.11. Singapore
14.12. Vietnam
14.13. Taiwan
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024
15.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024
15.3. Competitive Analysis
The major companies profiled in this Connected Gym Equipment market report include:
- Nautilus, Inc.
- Precor Inc.
- Christian's Fitness Factory Inc
- ConnectFit
- Core Health & Fitness, LLC.
- Echelon Fitness, Inc.
- EGYM, Inc.
- iFIT Inc.
- Jerai Fitness Pvt. Ltd.
- Johnson Health Tech Co. Ltd.
- Life Fitness
- Panatta S.p.A.
- Paradigm Health & Wellness
- Peloton Interactive Inc.
- TECHNOGYM S.p.A.
- Tonal Systems Inc.
- Vox Media LLC
