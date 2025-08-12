Connected Gym Equipment Market Worth $3.52 Billion by 2030 Led by Nautilus, Precor, ConnectFit, Echelon Fitness, and TECHNOGYM

Dublin, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Connected Gym Equipment Market by Equipment (Cardio Equipment, Functional Training Equipment, Strength Training Equipment), Connectivity Type (Bluetooth, NFC, RFID), End User, Distribution Channel - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The connected gym equipment market is redefining how organizations approach fitness and technology, offering scalable, digital-first solutions that engage users, streamline operations, and unlock new value for commercial, residential, and corporate stakeholders.

The Connected Gym Equipment Market grew from USD 1.64 billion in 2024 to USD 1.85 billion in 2025. It is projected to maintain a CAGR of 13.59%, reaching USD 3.52 billion by 2030. This rapid progression is rooted in the confluence of consumer demand for health-focused technology integration, collaborative industry dynamics, and evolving digital fitness ecosystems. Robust adoption across commercial and home use scenarios demonstrates a durable trend toward data-driven, engaging exercise environments, supported by ongoing technological advancements and strategic partnerships.

Scope & Segmentation of the Connected Gym Equipment Landscape

This report delivers an in-depth review of market categories, regional trends, and leading technology use cases across the connected gym equipment sector. Key segments assessed include:

Equipment Categories: Cardio (ellipticals, stationary bikes, treadmills), functional training modules, strength equipment (cable machines, smart weight benches), and wearable-integrated solutions.

Cardio (ellipticals, stationary bikes, treadmills), functional training modules, strength equipment (cable machines, smart weight benches), and wearable-integrated solutions. Connectivity Types: Bluetooth, NFC, RFID, Wi-Fi-supporting data transmission, device pairing, and remote system management.

Bluetooth, NFC, RFID, Wi-Fi-supporting data transmission, device pairing, and remote system management. End Users: Commercial settings such as boutique gyms, health clubs, hospitality venues; corporate wellness centers; and residential buyers focused on immersive, at-home experiences.

Commercial settings such as boutique gyms, health clubs, hospitality venues; corporate wellness centers; and residential buyers focused on immersive, at-home experiences. Distribution Channels: Offline-specialty and sporting goods stores; Online-direct to consumer platforms and established e-retailers.

Offline-specialty and sporting goods stores; Online-direct to consumer platforms and established e-retailers. Regional Coverage: Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Asia-Pacific. Detailed analysis spans developed fitness hubs, emerging markets, and countries adjusting to diverse regulatory and consumer environments.

Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Asia-Pacific. Detailed analysis spans developed fitness hubs, emerging markets, and countries adjusting to diverse regulatory and consumer environments. Company Analysis: Reviews significant developments across Nautilus, Precor, ConnectFit, Echelon Fitness, TECHNOGYM, Peloton Interactive, Tonal Systems, and other major industry players.

Key Takeaways for Senior Decision-Makers

Technological innovation and software-driven personalization are now central to value creation, moving beyond basic equipment enhancements to deliver measurable outcomes and adaptable user experiences.

Integration of artificial intelligence and connected platforms is transforming workout design and performance tracking, enabling actionable coaching insights for professional and consumer audiences.

Hybrid and remote training adoption is reshaping expectations by blending in-person sessions with virtual offerings, intensifying demand for synchronized content, analytics dashboards, and community engagement tools.

Sustainability priorities are strongly influencing procurement, design, and branding decisions, as organizations seek equipment with recyclable materials, energy-efficient features, and lower total lifecycle impact.

Strategic collaborations with software developers, content creators, and health tech firms are accelerating product differentiation and creating new revenue opportunities, especially through subscription and digital service models.

Regional factors-including digital readiness, regulatory frameworks, and market maturity-require tailored go-to-market approaches and localized channel strategies to capture and sustain growth.

Tariff Impact: Navigating U.S. Trade Policy Changes

The introduction of new U.S. tariffs in 2025 has heightened cost pressures on manufacturers and distributors of connected gym equipment. These changes are prompting shifts in sourcing, nearshoring strategies, and renewed focus on supply chain risk management. To maintain market accessibility, industry leaders are investing in automation and operational resilience, while distributors are exploring revised contract models and premium service offerings. Successful adaptation will depend on agile pricing strategies and clear communication to sustain end user demand and channel partnerships.

Why This Report Matters for Strategic Planning

Access reliable intelligence to inform portfolio, channel, and partnership decisions amid rapidly changing models in the connected gym equipment marketplace.

Leverage segmentation and regional analysis to identify high-opportunity markets and optimize resource allocation for better ROI.

Stay ahead of technological, regulatory, and consumer preference shifts impacting procurement and product development strategies.

Conclusion

The connected gym equipment sector is at a pivotal moment. Strategic investment in agile technologies, ecosystem partnerships, and sustainable solutions will best position organizations to deliver differentiated value and capture future opportunities in this dynamic market.

15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024

15.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024

15.3. Competitive Analysis

The major companies profiled in this Connected Gym Equipment market report include:

Nautilus, Inc.

Precor Inc.

Christian's Fitness Factory Inc

ConnectFit

Core Health & Fitness, LLC.

Echelon Fitness, Inc.

EGYM, Inc.

iFIT Inc.

Jerai Fitness Pvt. Ltd.

Johnson Health Tech Co. Ltd.

Life Fitness

Panatta S.p.A.

Paradigm Health & Wellness

Peloton Interactive Inc.

TECHNOGYM S.p.A.

Tonal Systems Inc.

Vox Media LLC

