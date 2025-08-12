Rpharmy’s Rhazdrugs Wins Silver Stevie Award for Technology Excellence in Healthcare

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rpharmy , a leading provider of medical formulary management and hazardous drug safety information software solutions, today announced that Rhazdrugs, the company’s cloud-based hazardous drug management and USP <800> compliance solution, was awarded the Silver Stevie Award for Technology Excellence. For a full list of winners by category, visit www.StevieAwards.com/Tech .

The Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence celebrate the remarkable accomplishments of individuals, teams, and organizations shaping the future of technology across all industry sectors. Individuals and organizations worldwide are eligible to enter - public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

“Receiving recognition from the prestigious Stevie Awards in the competitive and vital healthcare industry validates our mission to safeguard the dedicated professionals who care for our communities,” said Laura Paxton, CEO and Founder of Rpharmy. “Rhazdrugs emerged from a critical need identified by one of our clients. What began as a response to a customer request for a comprehensive solution for safe handling and disposal of hazardous drugs has evolved into a trusted platform that now protects healthcare workers across health systems and hospitals nationwide. Healthcare workers face daily exposure to hazardous medications that pose serious long-term health risks, including cancer, infertility, and other life-altering conditions. Our technology bridges a critical safety gap by providing real-time, easy-to-understand safety information that ensures proper handling procedures are followed at every step. This award reinforces our commitment to advancing healthcare worker safety through cutting-edge technology solutions that meet our customers’ needs.”

More than 1,500 nominations from organizations in 36 nations and territories were evaluated in this year’s competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 160 professionals worldwide, acting as judges. Winners will be celebrated during a gala awards banquet on Tuesday, September 16 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.

Rpharmy’s Rhazdrugs is an easy-to-use and easy-to-access hazardous drugs database that communicates hazardous drug disposal and handling safety information at the point of care. Designed by and for nurses, pharmacists, physicians, shipping/receiving, and environmental services, Rhazdrugs protects healthcare workers from the effects of exposure to hazardous drugs and helps ensure compliance with USP <800> and more, including NIOSH, OSHA and EPA mandates.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

About Rpharmy

For more than 30 years, Rpharmy has been solving problems related to medication safety and patient care. We develop and provide technology focused on medical formulary, hazardous drug handling, and HFAP, NIOSH and Joint Commission compliance. Our primary desire is to keep all patients and healthcare workers safe through easy access to critical medication safety information. For more information, visit https://www.rpharmy.com/

Media Contact:

Carrie Ward, PR for Rpharmy, 832-407-5347, cward@rpharmy.com