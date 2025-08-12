Carpet Cleaning Services Market Outlook (2025-2030) Featuring Chem-Dry International, Stanley Steemer International, Coit Services and Other Major Industry Players

Dublin, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carpet Cleaning Services Market by Service Provider (In-House, Outsourced), Equipment Type (Portable, Truck Mounted), Cleaning Method, Application, Sales Channel - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The carpet cleaning services market is undergoing significant transformation as senior executives adapt to evolving operational demands and customer priorities. A heightened focus on sustainability, digital integration, and operational efficiency is redefining competitive strategies across the globe.
The Carpet Cleaning Services Market grew from USD 2.62 billion in 2024 to USD 2.81 billion in 2025. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 6.97%, reaching USD 3.93 billion by 2030. This robust expansion is propelled by increased recognition of indoor air quality standards, rising demand for green cleaning solutions, and rapid advancements in digital platforms tailored to service scheduling and performance monitoring. Providers are leveraging innovative equipment and service models to address these shifts, driving continuous market evolution and new opportunities for stakeholders.
Scope & Segmentation
- Service Provider Models: In-house operations by corporate staff and cleaning teams; outsourced solutions through independent contractors and third-party specialists.
- Equipment Types: Portable options such as backpack and wheeled units; truck-mounted models available in diesel or electric configurations.
- Cleaning Methods: Bonnet cleaning (low moisture, standard); dry cleaning (dry foam, solvent); encapsulation (polymer, single fiber); steam cleaning (hot water extraction, low moisture steam).
- Applications: Commercial, industrial, and residential property cleaning.
- Sales Channels: Direct corporate contracts and retail walk-ins; franchise operations at national and regional levels; online via company websites and third-party platforms.
- Regions Covered: Americas (including US states such as California, Texas, and New York), Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina; Europe, Middle East & Africa (featuring UK, Germany, UAE, South Africa); Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, and other major markets).
- Leading Companies Analyzed: Chem-Dry International, Stanley Steemer International, Coit Services, Zerorez Franchise Systems, Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning, Servpro Industries, PuroClean Franchising, He Gotcha Franchise Systems, Jani-King International, and ServiceMaster Global Holdings.
Key Takeaways for Decision-Makers
- Advancements in sensor-enabled equipment and digital customer interfaces are rapidly improving service quality and operational transparency, helping firms optimize scheduling, performance, and resource use.
- Customer preferences increasingly favor environmentally responsible solutions and outcome-based contracts that emphasize fabric health and indoor air quality, placing pressure on providers to innovate in both process and product.
- Workforce strategies are evolving as companies balance in-house expertise with outsourced specialists to flexibly scale operations and maintain quality standards.
- Segmentation by equipment, cleaning method, and sales channel is enabling providers to address highly diverse client demands, from rapid commercial deployments to specialized residential remediation.
- Digitalization and automation are emerging as core differentiators, particularly as regional differences in regulatory requirements and urbanization shape solution adoption rates across markets.
- Strategic partnerships with green chemistry developers and modular technology providers enhance sustainability and operational resilience.
Tariff Impact on Sector Strategy
New United States tariffs in 2025 have introduced supply chain and cost dynamics affecting equipment and chemical procurement. Providers are accelerating domestic partnerships and exploring alternative sourcing to offset import levies on high-pressure machines, dry-foam systems, surfactants, and encapsulation agents. Such changes require agile cost management and increased focus on supply-chain resilience. Transitional pricing strategies and fixed-cost supplier contracts are supporting businesses through margin pressures created by legacy pricing models. These tariff-driven shifts reinforce the need for operational flexibility and innovative procurement strategies.
Why This Report Matters
- Enables senior leaders to benchmark evolving operational approaches and identify which digital, sustainable, and resource-optimized solutions drive market advantage.
- Supports data-driven decision-making by providing actionable segmentation and regional dynamics to tailor growth strategies to market realities.
- Delivers objective analysis on regulatory impacts, supply chain risks, and adoption of new technologies crucial for strategic planning.
Conclusion
The report equips decision-makers with validated insights into emerging technologies, evolving service models, and regional shifts in the carpet cleaning services sector. By leveraging these findings, organizations can build agility, optimize investments, and lead market innovation.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|199
|Forecast Period
|2025-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$2.81 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$3.93 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.3. Years Considered for the Study
1.4. Currency & Pricing
1.5. Language
1.6. Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Define: Research Objective
2.2. Determine: Research Design
2.3. Prepare: Research Instrument
2.4. Collect: Data Source
2.5. Analyze: Data Interpretation
2.6. Formulate: Data Verification
2.7. Publish: Research Report
2.8. Repeat: Report Update
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Market Sizing & Forecasting
5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Growing consumer demand for eco-friendly and bio-based carpet cleaning solutions in residential and commercial sectors
5.2. Integration of IoT-enabled sensors and smart devices for real-time monitoring of carpet cleanliness and maintenance needs
5.3. Rising popularity of subscription-based carpet maintenance plans offering regular deep cleaning and stain protection services
5.4. Surge in mobile carpet cleaning apps connecting on-demand service providers with residential and commercial clients
5.5. Advancements in low-moisture and dry carpet cleaning technologies reducing downtime and mold risk in high-traffic areas
5.6. Expansion of green certification programs influencing customer choice towards environmentally responsible carpet cleaning providers
5.7. Increased adoption of antimicrobial and antiviral treatments in carpet cleaning to address heightened hygiene concerns post-pandemic
5.8. Growing investment in training and certification standards to ensure technician proficiency and service quality in carpet care
6. Market Insights
6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.2. PESTLE Analysis
7. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025
8. Carpet Cleaning Services Market, by Service Provider
8.1. Introduction
8.2. In-House
8.2.1. Corporate Staff
8.2.2. In-House Cleaning Teams
8.3. Outsourced
8.3.1. Independent Contractors
8.3.2. Third-Party Specialists
9. Carpet Cleaning Services Market, by Equipment Type
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Portable
9.2.1. Backpack Units
9.2.2. Wheeled Units
9.3. Truck Mounted
9.3.1. Diesel Powered
9.3.2. Electric Powered
10. Carpet Cleaning Services Market, by Cleaning Method
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Bonnet Cleaning
10.2.1. Low Moisture Bonnet
10.2.2. Standard Bonnet Cleaning
10.3. Dry Cleaning
10.3.1. Dry Foam Cleaning
10.3.2. Solvent Cleaning
10.4. Encapsulation
10.4.1. Polymer Encapsulation
10.4.2. Single Fiber Encapsulation
10.5. Steam Cleaning
10.5.1. Hot Water Extraction
10.5.2. Low Moisture Steam
11. Carpet Cleaning Services Market, by Application
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Commercial
11.3. Industrial
11.4. Residential
12. Carpet Cleaning Services Market, by Sales Channel
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Direct
12.2.1. Corporate Contracts
12.2.2. Retail Walk Ins
12.3. Franchise
12.3.1. National Franchise
12.3.2. Regional Franchise
12.4. Online
12.4.1. Company Website
12.4.2. Third Party Platforms
13. Americas Carpet Cleaning Services Market
13.1. Introduction
13.2. United States
13.3. Canada
13.4. Mexico
13.5. Brazil
13.6. Argentina
14. Europe, Middle East & Africa Carpet Cleaning Services Market
14.1. Introduction
14.2. United Kingdom
14.3. Germany
14.4. France
14.5. Russia
14.6. Italy
14.7. Spain
14.8. United Arab Emirates
14.9. Saudi Arabia
14.10. South Africa
14.11. Denmark
14.12. Netherlands
14.13. Qatar
14.14. Finland
14.15. Sweden
14.16. Nigeria
14.17. Egypt
14.18. Turkey
14.19. Israel
14.20. Norway
14.21. Poland
14.22. Switzerland
15. Asia-Pacific Carpet Cleaning Services Market
15.1. Introduction
15.2. China
15.3. India
15.4. Japan
15.5. Australia
15.6. South Korea
15.7. Indonesia
15.8. Thailand
15.9. Philippines
15.10. Malaysia
15.11. Singapore
15.12. Vietnam
15.13. Taiwan
16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024
16.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024
16.3. Competitive Analysis
The companies profiled in this Carpet Cleaning Services market report include:
- Chem-Dry International, Inc.
- Stanley Steemer International, Inc.
- Coit Services, Inc.
- Zerorez Franchise Systems, Inc.
- Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning, LLC
- Servpro Industries, L.L.C.
- PuroClean Franchising, Inc.
- He Gotcha Franchise Systems, Inc.
- Jani-King International, Inc.
- ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fvhq7j
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment