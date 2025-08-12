Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market Analysis 2025-2030: Emergence of mRNA-based Neoantigen Vaccine Platforms Driving Growth

Dublin, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market by Neoantigen Type (Personalized Neoantigens, Shared Neoantigens), Therapeutic Target (Immune Checkpoint Blockade, Tumor Neoantigens), Vaccine Platform, Administration Route, End User - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market grew from USD 378.66 million in 2024 to USD 434.55 million in 2025. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 15.01%, reaching USD 876.78 million by 2030. This sustained growth is underpinned by increasing clinical adoption of personalized immunotherapies, technological advancements in sequencing, and expanding global research pipelines in the cancer immunotherapy sector. The combination of industry alliances, adaptive regulatory pathways, and diversified vaccine platforms underscores a robust and competitive market environment.

Senior decision-makers seeking actionable insights into next-generation oncology therapeutics will find the neoantigen cancer vaccine market uniquely positioned at the intersection of precision immunotherapy and rapidly evolving clinical practice. The market's trajectory reflects a convergence of scientific progress, regulatory adaptation, and shifting global dynamics driving personalized treatment strategies.

Scope & Segmentation: Defining the Neoantigen Space

Neoantigen Types: Personalized neoantigens (including immune escape and somatic mutations) and shared neoantigens (affinity peptides and common tumor mutations) are key product segments.

Personalized neoantigens (including immune escape and somatic mutations) and shared neoantigens (affinity peptides and common tumor mutations) are key product segments. Therapeutic Targets: Incorporates immune checkpoint blockade (CTLA-4 and PD-1 inhibitors) and tumor neoantigen categories covering mutated and non-mutated antigens.

Incorporates immune checkpoint blockade (CTLA-4 and PD-1 inhibitors) and tumor neoantigen categories covering mutated and non-mutated antigens. Vaccine Platforms: Cell-based (dendritic cell, T-cell), DNA-based (circular DNA, plasmid DNA), peptide-based (long, synthetic), and RNA-based (mRNA and next-generation RNA) vaccine technologies structure the competitive landscape.

Cell-based (dendritic cell, T-cell), DNA-based (circular DNA, plasmid DNA), peptide-based (long, synthetic), and RNA-based (mRNA and next-generation RNA) vaccine technologies structure the competitive landscape. Administration Routes: Intradermal, intravenous, oral, and subcutaneous delivery methods address logistical and patient-centric needs.

Intradermal, intravenous, oral, and subcutaneous delivery methods address logistical and patient-centric needs. End Users: Cancer treatment centers, hospitals, and research institutes are primary market stakeholders for both therapeutic and research applications.

Cancer treatment centers, hospitals, and research institutes are primary market stakeholders for both therapeutic and research applications. Regional Coverage: The Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Key attention to US-leading innovation hubs, EU harmonization efforts, and Asia-Pacific's expanding biomanufacturing capacity enhances regional strategy development.

The Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Key attention to US-leading innovation hubs, EU harmonization efforts, and Asia-Pacific's expanding biomanufacturing capacity enhances regional strategy development. Leading Companies: Key participants include Agenus Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, BioNTech SE, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Moderna, Inc., and Merck & Co., Inc., alongside a range of innovative biotechnology firms and academic-industry collaborations.

Key Takeaways: Strategic Insights for Decision-Makers

Neoantigen vaccine development is increasingly driven by advances in genomic sequencing and machine learning, enabling precise and individualized therapy design.

Manufacturers are optimizing scalable mRNA synthesis and peptide production to improve efficiency and product consistency across the development pipeline.

Regulatory bodies in major markets are adapting their frameworks to accommodate rapidly evolving personalized therapeutics, supporting faster clinical trial enrollment and review cycles.

Strategic alliances between established pharmaceutical firms and agile biotech players are fueling breakthroughs in both technology development and commercialization pathways.

Diverse administration routes and tailored end-user logistics are enhancing product accessibility and broadening the patient base for neoantigen immunotherapies.

Region-specific regulatory and reimbursement strategies are necessary for market entry, particularly across the EU, Middle East, and Asia-Pacific regions where policies and adoption vary.

Tariff Impact: U.S. Regulatory Changes and Supply Chain Realignment

The 2025 implementation of new United States tariffs is set to affect the supply chain for neoantigen cancer vaccines. Increased duties on peptide synthesis reagents, nucleic acid precursors, and lipid components are projected to elevate input costs and impact procurement processes. In response, manufacturers are pursuing alternative sourcing strategies, strategic inventory management, and robust supplier relationships to maintain operational resilience and production continuity. These changes may drive adaptation in pricing models as the industry seeks to balance cost and broad patient access.

Why This Report Matters

Empowers executive leadership with strategic market intelligence to guide investment, partnership, and R&D prioritization for personalized cancer vaccine initiatives.

Provides detailed segmentation, enabling high-precision analysis of therapeutic targets, platform technologies, and shifting regional adoption dynamics.

Informs risk mitigation strategies related to supply chain disruptions and regulatory changes, supporting operational resilience and competitive positioning.

Conclusion

The neoantigen cancer vaccine market is advancing toward broader clinical impact through strategic collaboration, technological innovation, and adaptive operations. Informed decision-making and agile ecosystem partnerships will define success as personalized immunotherapies reshape oncology care worldwide.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 198 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $434.55 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $876.78 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 15% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Sizing & Forecasting



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Integration of AI-driven neoantigen identification platforms to enhance personalized vaccine design

5.2. Adoption of multiplexed immunopeptidomics to improve neoantigen discovery accuracy in trials

5.3. Emergence of mRNA-based neoantigen vaccine platforms advancing rapid manufacturing timelines

5.4. Collaboration between biotech and academic centers to accelerate neoantigen clinical validation processes

5.5. Increasing investment in personalized neoantigen vaccine programs targeting melanoma and lung cancer

5.6. Focus on combining neoantigen vaccines with checkpoint inhibitors to boost therapeutic efficacy in solid tumors



6. Market Insights

6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.2. PESTLE Analysis



7. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025



8. Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market, by Neoantigen Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Personalized Neoantigens

8.2.1. Immune Escape Mutations

8.2.2. Somatic Mutations

8.3. Shared Neoantigens

8.3.1. Affinity Peptides

8.3.2. Common Tumor Mutations



9. Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market, by Therapeutic Target

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Immune Checkpoint Blockade

9.2.1. CTLA-4 Inhibitors

9.2.2. PD-1 Inhibitors

9.3. Tumor Neoantigens

9.3.1. Mutated Neoantigens

9.3.2. Non-Mutated Neoantigens



10. Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market, by Vaccine Platform

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Cell-Based Vaccines

10.2.1. Dendritic Cell Vaccines

10.2.2. T-Cell Vaccines

10.3. DNA-Based Vaccines

10.3.1. Circular DNA Platforms

10.3.2. Plasmid DNA Vaccines

10.4. Peptide-Based Vaccines

10.4.1. Long Peptides

10.4.2. Synthetic Peptides

10.5. RNA-Based Vaccines

10.5.1. mRNA Vaccines

10.5.2. Next-Gen RNA Platforms



11. Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market, by Administration Route

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Intradermal

11.3. Intravenous

11.4. Oral

11.5. Subcutaneous



12. Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market, by End User

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Cancer Treatment Centers

12.3. Hospitals

12.4. Research Institutes



13. Americas Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market

13.1. Introduction

13.2. United States

13.3. Canada

13.4. Mexico

13.5. Brazil

13.6. Argentina



14. Europe, Middle East & Africa Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market

14.1. Introduction

14.2. United Kingdom

14.3. Germany

14.4. France

14.5. Russia

14.6. Italy

14.7. Spain

14.8. United Arab Emirates

14.9. Saudi Arabia

14.10. South Africa

14.11. Denmark

14.12. Netherlands

14.13. Qatar

14.14. Finland

14.15. Sweden

14.16. Nigeria

14.17. Egypt

14.18. Turkey

14.19. Israel

14.20. Norway

14.21. Poland

14.22. Switzerland



15. Asia-Pacific Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market

15.1. Introduction

15.2. China

15.3. India

15.4. Japan

15.5. Australia

15.6. South Korea

15.7. Indonesia

15.8. Thailand

15.9. Philippines

15.10. Malaysia

15.11. Singapore

15.12. Vietnam

15.13. Taiwan



16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024

16.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024

16.3. Competitive Analysis



The major companies profiled in this Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine market report include:

Agenus Inc.

AstraZeneca PLC

Avidea Technologies

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

BioLineRx Ltd.

BioNTech SE

BioVaxys Technology Corp.

Brightpath Biotherapeutics Co., Ltd.

CureVac N.V.

Elicio Therapeutics Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Geneos Therapeutics, Inc. by Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Genocea Biosciences Inc.

GenScript Biotech Corporation

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Gritstone bio, Inc.

Immunomic Therapeutics, Inc.

ISA Pharmaceuticals B.V.

Medigene AG

Merck & Co., Inc.

Moderna, Inc.

Neophore Limited

Nouscom AG

Nykode Therapeutics ASA

OSE Immunotherapeutics

Takis S.r.l.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yffxne

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment