Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market Analysis 2025-2030: Emergence of mRNA-based Neoantigen Vaccine Platforms Driving Growth

The Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market grew from USD 378.66 million in 2024 to USD 434.55 million in 2025. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 15.01%, reaching USD 876.78 million by 2030. This sustained growth is underpinned by increasing clinical adoption of personalized immunotherapies, technological advancements in sequencing, and expanding global research pipelines in the cancer immunotherapy sector. The combination of industry alliances, adaptive regulatory pathways, and diversified vaccine platforms underscores a robust and competitive market environment.
Senior decision-makers seeking actionable insights into next-generation oncology therapeutics will find the neoantigen cancer vaccine market uniquely positioned at the intersection of precision immunotherapy and rapidly evolving clinical practice. The market's trajectory reflects a convergence of scientific progress, regulatory adaptation, and shifting global dynamics driving personalized treatment strategies.
Scope & Segmentation: Defining the Neoantigen Space
- Neoantigen Types: Personalized neoantigens (including immune escape and somatic mutations) and shared neoantigens (affinity peptides and common tumor mutations) are key product segments.
- Therapeutic Targets: Incorporates immune checkpoint blockade (CTLA-4 and PD-1 inhibitors) and tumor neoantigen categories covering mutated and non-mutated antigens.
- Vaccine Platforms: Cell-based (dendritic cell, T-cell), DNA-based (circular DNA, plasmid DNA), peptide-based (long, synthetic), and RNA-based (mRNA and next-generation RNA) vaccine technologies structure the competitive landscape.
- Administration Routes: Intradermal, intravenous, oral, and subcutaneous delivery methods address logistical and patient-centric needs.
- End Users: Cancer treatment centers, hospitals, and research institutes are primary market stakeholders for both therapeutic and research applications.
- Regional Coverage: The Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Key attention to US-leading innovation hubs, EU harmonization efforts, and Asia-Pacific's expanding biomanufacturing capacity enhances regional strategy development.
- Leading Companies: Key participants include Agenus Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, BioNTech SE, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Moderna, Inc., and Merck & Co., Inc., alongside a range of innovative biotechnology firms and academic-industry collaborations.
Key Takeaways: Strategic Insights for Decision-Makers
- Neoantigen vaccine development is increasingly driven by advances in genomic sequencing and machine learning, enabling precise and individualized therapy design.
- Manufacturers are optimizing scalable mRNA synthesis and peptide production to improve efficiency and product consistency across the development pipeline.
- Regulatory bodies in major markets are adapting their frameworks to accommodate rapidly evolving personalized therapeutics, supporting faster clinical trial enrollment and review cycles.
- Strategic alliances between established pharmaceutical firms and agile biotech players are fueling breakthroughs in both technology development and commercialization pathways.
- Diverse administration routes and tailored end-user logistics are enhancing product accessibility and broadening the patient base for neoantigen immunotherapies.
- Region-specific regulatory and reimbursement strategies are necessary for market entry, particularly across the EU, Middle East, and Asia-Pacific regions where policies and adoption vary.
Tariff Impact: U.S. Regulatory Changes and Supply Chain Realignment
The 2025 implementation of new United States tariffs is set to affect the supply chain for neoantigen cancer vaccines. Increased duties on peptide synthesis reagents, nucleic acid precursors, and lipid components are projected to elevate input costs and impact procurement processes. In response, manufacturers are pursuing alternative sourcing strategies, strategic inventory management, and robust supplier relationships to maintain operational resilience and production continuity. These changes may drive adaptation in pricing models as the industry seeks to balance cost and broad patient access.
Why This Report Matters
- Empowers executive leadership with strategic market intelligence to guide investment, partnership, and R&D prioritization for personalized cancer vaccine initiatives.
- Provides detailed segmentation, enabling high-precision analysis of therapeutic targets, platform technologies, and shifting regional adoption dynamics.
- Informs risk mitigation strategies related to supply chain disruptions and regulatory changes, supporting operational resilience and competitive positioning.
Conclusion
The neoantigen cancer vaccine market is advancing toward broader clinical impact through strategic collaboration, technological innovation, and adaptive operations. Informed decision-making and agile ecosystem partnerships will define success as personalized immunotherapies reshape oncology care worldwide.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|198
|Forecast Period
|2025-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$434.55 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$876.78 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|15%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Market Sizing & Forecasting
5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Integration of AI-driven neoantigen identification platforms to enhance personalized vaccine design
5.2. Adoption of multiplexed immunopeptidomics to improve neoantigen discovery accuracy in trials
5.3. Emergence of mRNA-based neoantigen vaccine platforms advancing rapid manufacturing timelines
5.4. Collaboration between biotech and academic centers to accelerate neoantigen clinical validation processes
5.5. Increasing investment in personalized neoantigen vaccine programs targeting melanoma and lung cancer
5.6. Focus on combining neoantigen vaccines with checkpoint inhibitors to boost therapeutic efficacy in solid tumors
6. Market Insights
6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.2. PESTLE Analysis
7. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025
8. Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market, by Neoantigen Type
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Personalized Neoantigens
8.2.1. Immune Escape Mutations
8.2.2. Somatic Mutations
8.3. Shared Neoantigens
8.3.1. Affinity Peptides
8.3.2. Common Tumor Mutations
9. Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market, by Therapeutic Target
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Immune Checkpoint Blockade
9.2.1. CTLA-4 Inhibitors
9.2.2. PD-1 Inhibitors
9.3. Tumor Neoantigens
9.3.1. Mutated Neoantigens
9.3.2. Non-Mutated Neoantigens
10. Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market, by Vaccine Platform
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Cell-Based Vaccines
10.2.1. Dendritic Cell Vaccines
10.2.2. T-Cell Vaccines
10.3. DNA-Based Vaccines
10.3.1. Circular DNA Platforms
10.3.2. Plasmid DNA Vaccines
10.4. Peptide-Based Vaccines
10.4.1. Long Peptides
10.4.2. Synthetic Peptides
10.5. RNA-Based Vaccines
10.5.1. mRNA Vaccines
10.5.2. Next-Gen RNA Platforms
11. Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market, by Administration Route
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Intradermal
11.3. Intravenous
11.4. Oral
11.5. Subcutaneous
12. Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market, by End User
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Cancer Treatment Centers
12.3. Hospitals
12.4. Research Institutes
13. Americas Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market
13.1. Introduction
13.2. United States
13.3. Canada
13.4. Mexico
13.5. Brazil
13.6. Argentina
14. Europe, Middle East & Africa Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market
14.1. Introduction
14.2. United Kingdom
14.3. Germany
14.4. France
14.5. Russia
14.6. Italy
14.7. Spain
14.8. United Arab Emirates
14.9. Saudi Arabia
14.10. South Africa
14.11. Denmark
14.12. Netherlands
14.13. Qatar
14.14. Finland
14.15. Sweden
14.16. Nigeria
14.17. Egypt
14.18. Turkey
14.19. Israel
14.20. Norway
14.21. Poland
14.22. Switzerland
15. Asia-Pacific Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market
15.1. Introduction
15.2. China
15.3. India
15.4. Japan
15.5. Australia
15.6. South Korea
15.7. Indonesia
15.8. Thailand
15.9. Philippines
15.10. Malaysia
15.11. Singapore
15.12. Vietnam
15.13. Taiwan
16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024
16.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024
16.3. Competitive Analysis
The major companies profiled in this Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine market report include:
- Agenus Inc.
- AstraZeneca PLC
- Avidea Technologies
- Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- BioLineRx Ltd.
- BioNTech SE
- BioVaxys Technology Corp.
- Brightpath Biotherapeutics Co., Ltd.
- CureVac N.V.
- Elicio Therapeutics Inc.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Geneos Therapeutics, Inc. by Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Genocea Biosciences Inc.
- GenScript Biotech Corporation
- Gilead Sciences, Inc.
- Gritstone bio, Inc.
- Immunomic Therapeutics, Inc.
- ISA Pharmaceuticals B.V.
- Medigene AG
- Merck & Co., Inc.
- Moderna, Inc.
- Neophore Limited
- Nouscom AG
- Nykode Therapeutics ASA
- OSE Immunotherapeutics
- Takis S.r.l.
