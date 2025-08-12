U.S. Pet Supplements Market to Reach US$2.01 Billion by 2033 | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. pet supplement market was valued at US$ 1,133.1 million in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 2,014.1 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period 2025–2033.

The financial commitment of American pet owners underscores the deep emotional bond they share with their animals. In 2024, it is estimated that over 114 million U.S. households are actively purchasing pet products, creating a vast and engaged consumer base. The value per buyer has reached a significant $782 in 2024, reflecting a willingness to invest in premium goods. On an annual basis, the average cost for dog owners hovers around $1,533, a figure that now routinely includes supplements. Specifically, dog owners allocated approximately $79 for vitamins in 2024, while cat owners spent about $60 on similar products. This spending trend is accelerating; 32% of pet owners reported spending more on their pets in 2024, a notable increase from the 30% reported in 2023.

Conversely, only 20% of owners reported a decrease in spending, a marginal increase from 19% in the prior year, indicating that discretionary spending on pet wellness remains robust.

Key Findings in US Pet Supplement Market

Market Forecast (2033) US$ 2,014.1 million CAGR 6.6% By Pet Dog (57.70%) By Prodcut Type Multivitamins (36.30%) By Specialty Hip & join (27.30%) By Product Form Chewable Tablets (43.30%) By Source Conventional (79.1%) By End User Residential (87.3%) By Distribution Channel Offline (67.1%) By Manufacturing Contract/Outsource (CDMOs) (66.0%) Top Drivers The humanization of pets leads owners to seek human-grade ingredients.

A strong veterinary focus on preventative care boosts supplement recommendations.

Rising pet ownership among millennials who prioritize their pets' health. Top Trends Demand for personalized supplements based on pet breed, age, genetics.

The rapid growth of sustainable and plant-based ingredient formulations.

Dominance of e-commerce channels offering subscriptions and direct-to-consumer models. Top Challenges Navigating complex FDA regulations and the need for claims substantiation.

Intense market competition and product saturation from numerous new brands.

Consumer price sensitivity amidst economic inflation impacting discretionary pet spending.

Digital Dominance Reshaping Sales Channels with Unprecedented E-commerce Growth and Success

The digital shelf has become the most critical battleground in the US pet supplement market. In 2025, American pet owners are projected to spend a staggering $28.5 billion on pet food and supplies through online channels. This digital migration shows no signs of slowing, with forecasts indicating that U.S. e-commerce in the consumer pet industry will surge to an incredible $60 billion by the year 2030. The ecosystem supporting this growth is vast, comprising 1,861 online businesses dedicated to selling pet food and supplies in the U.S. as of 2024. This channel is particularly effective for specific product formats, with online platforms witnessing a 28% increase in the sales of popular chews and bites in 2024.

E-commerce giant Chewy exemplifies this trend, with its Autoship customer sales growing to an impressive $2.23 billion in a recent 2024 quarter. In the first quarter of 2024 alone, Chewy's Autoship segment sales hit $2.2 billion, and its net sales per active customer (NSPAC) climbed to $562, showcasing profound customer loyalty and high lifetime value. Vitamins are a star category online, with 54% of all online pet purchases in 2024 being for these supplements.

Younger Generations are Now Defining New Consumer Trends and Directions of the US Pet Supplement Market

The future of the pet wellness industry is being shaped by the preferences and purchasing habits of younger consumers. Millennials currently represent the largest demographic of pet owners, accounting for 33% of the total in the U.S. for 2024. Their digital-native behavior is evident in their shopping habits, with 56% of Millennials typically shopping for their pet products online. They are closely followed by Gen Z, 52% of whom also prefer online channels for pet purchases.

While slightly less than their younger counterparts, Gen X and Baby Boomers have also embraced e-commerce supporting the US pet supplement market, with 49% and 46% respectively making online purchases for their pets in 2024. Gen Z is also leading the charge in tech adoption, with one in three owners from this generation having purchased a pet tech product in 2024. This affinity for convenience and technology extends to purchasing models, where 61% of Gen Zers and 59% of Millennials are the primary drivers of subscription-based pet purchases in 2024.

Pioneering Scientific Breakthroughs and New Product Formulations Redefining Market Standards

Innovation is the lifeblood of the modern US pet supplement market, with companies racing to launch products backed by science and formulated for maximum efficacy and convenience. In April 2024, the health and wellness brand Cymbiotika entered the space with a new line of four pet supplements: Probiotic+, Calm, Hip & Joint, and Allergy & Immune Health. Similarly, Fera Pets utilized the SuperZoo 2024 trade show to introduce a new suite of vet-formulated supplements, including a Whole Food Multivitamin and a novel Collagen Plus product. Looking ahead to February 2025, Elanco Animal Health has announced its forthcoming launch of Pet Protect, a comprehensive line of veterinarian-formulated supplements for both dogs and cats. This new line will feature products targeting joint health, multivitamins, Omega-3s, and digestive function, among others.

The Wellness Pet Company also unveiled a new Multi-Benefit Supplement for dogs at SUPERZOO 2024, demonstrating the trend toward all-in-one solutions. This product development is increasingly supported by clinical research; a 2024 study demonstrated that a novel postbiotic ingredient can reduce canine itching by 20%, while another study from the same year found a postbiotic powder topper could diminish canine halitosis by an impressive 27%.

Veterinarian Endorsements Solidify Consumer Trust and Propel High-Value Product Segment Growth

The veterinarian remains one of the most trusted figures in a pet owner's circle of influence, making their recommendations a powerful driver of sales in the US pet supplement market. As of 2024, a significant 74% of veterinarians recommend chews and bites as an effective delivery format for essential nutrients. This professional guidance has a direct impact on purchasing decisions, as seen in 2023 when 36% of dog owners and 28% of cat owners bought joint supplements, often based on direct advice from their veterinarian. Recognizing the importance of this channel, industry players are strengthening their ties to the veterinary community.

In a strategic move in May 2024, the veterinary pharmacy Mixlab acquired NexGen Animal Health, an acquisition that immediately expanded its network to 7,000 veterinarians and 55,000 animal owners across thousands of cities. Consequently, the prescribed pet supplements segment is forecast to register the fastest growth rate from 2024 through 2030. This growth is fundamentally supported by an increase in recommendations from vets who are embracing supplements for preventative care protocols.

Heightened Regulatory Scrutiny Shapes Market Legitimacy and Ensures Future Consumer Product Safety

As the US pet supplement market expands, so does the attention from regulatory bodies intent on protecting consumers and their pets. In 2024, the FDA demonstrated its increasing oversight by issuing warning letters to at least six companies for the illegal sale of unapproved products that contained CBD and/or delta-8 THC. Critically for this sector, at least one of these companies was marketing products specifically for pets. This enforcement action continued into 2025, when on April 7th, the FDA posted additional warning letters to three more pet product companies—House of Alchemy, LLC (operating as CBD Dog Health), Hamet Love, LLC (operating as MycoDog), Bailey's Wellness, LLC (operating as Bailey's CBD), and Holista, LLC (operating as HolistaPet)—for marketing unapproved animal drugs containing CBD and mushroom-based ingredients.

Beyond enforcement, the agency is also processing legitimate applications in the US pet supplement market; between October and December 2023, the FDA took action on several new animal drug applications (NADAs) and abbreviated new animal drug applications (ANADAs), which formally became effective in February 2024.

An Omnichannel Approach and Expanding Physical Retail Footprint Are Now Imperative

While e-commerce soars, a robust physical retail presence remains crucial for capturing the entire market. In 2024, a remarkable 60% of all pet supplement sales within major retail chains such as PetSmart and Petco were attributed to the popular chews and bites format. Leading brands understand this dual-channel necessity. As of December 31, 2024, the popular brand Zesty Paws had secured placement in more than 18,000 stores, while the established brand Solid Gold was available in over 4,800 stores across the nation. Zesty Paws' distribution network as of 2024 includes retail giants like Costco, Petco, Walmart, Target, PetSmart, and even the pharmacy chain CVS.

The physical footprint continues to grow across the US pet supplement market, with Pet Supplies Plus announcing plans to add 50 new stores in 2024 and accelerate that pace to 80 new locations annually from 2025 onwards. Consumer behavior confirms this hybrid reality: in 2024, 51% of pet parents bought pet products online, while 47% made purchases in-store. The most dominant shopping method is omnichannel, with 58% of all pet owners in 2024 utilizing both online and in-store channels to meet their needs.

Innovative Marketing Strategies and Subscription Models Now Reshaping Consumer Purchasing Habits

Capturing consumer attention in a crowded market requires sophisticated marketing and convenient purchasing models. While specific advertising budgets are proprietary, the projection of the total U.S. pet industry reaching $150.6 billion in 2024 indicates that a substantial investment in marketing is being made by all major players. One of the most successful strategies in the US pet supplement market has been the adoption of subscription services, a model that grew by an impressive 35% in 2024, with chews and bites leading the enrollment in these programs.

The sheer scale of the market is evident on platforms like Amazon, which lists over 400,000 distinct dog-related products as of 2024, signaling intense competition and significant brand effort to achieve visibility. The 28% growth in online sales for chews and bites in 2024 was not accidental; it was driven by targeted digital advertising campaigns and fortified by strong social proof, reflected in an average product rating of 4.7 stars. Marketing messages are resonating deeply with owner motivations, as 78% of pet owners in 2024 are actively seeking products that they believe may extend their pet's lifespan.

A Dynamic Surge of Mergers and Acquisitions Is Rapidly Reshaping Competitive Frontiers

The robust growth and promising future of the US pet supplement market have fueled a frenzy of corporate activity, with a clear trend toward consolidation and strategic acquisition. From January to September 2024, the pet portfolio of Health and Happiness (H&H) Group generated an impressive revenue of RMB 1.46 billion, equivalent to $201 million. Within that portfolio, the pet supplement brand Zesty Paws demonstrated strong organic performance, with sales growing by 10.6% on a like-for-like basis over the first nine months of 2024. For the full fiscal year 2024, H&H Group's pet nutrition and care business performance climbed to RMB 1.9 billion, or $272 million.

This strong performance is attracting significant investment and M&A activity in the US pet supplement market In January 2024, Pet MD Brands, a subsidiary of Swedencare, acquired the premium dog treat and supplement specialist Riley's for $7.5 million. This was followed in February 2024 by Better Choice Company's announcement of its acquisition of Aimia Pet Healthco Inc. The deal-making continued throughout the year: General Mills acquired the premium pet food brand Edgard & Cooper in April; Petbuddy Group acquired Thrive Pet Foods in June; and Vetnique Labs acquired Lintbells, the maker of the highly popular YuMOVE brand of pet supplements, in July. Larger transactions are also defining the landscape; in October 2024, Bansk Group acquired PetIQ, a major manufacturer and distributor, for $1.5 billion. In November 2024, Morgan Stanley Capital Partners acquired FoodScience, a key provider of both pet and human nutritional supplements. This flurry of activity resulted in M&A volume in the pet sector reaching 60 deals year-to-date as of September 2024, with private equity add-on deals rising to 24 in the same period. The total capital invested in these M&A deals surged to $3.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024, signaling unshakeable investor confidence in the future of the market.

U.S. Pet Supplement Market Major Players:

Ark Naturals

Food Science Corporation

Garmon Corporation

Kemin Industries, Inc.

Nestlé Purina Petcare

Novotech Nutraceuticals, Inc.

Nutramax Laboratories, Inc.

PetHonesty

Virbac

Zoetis Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Key Market Segmentation:

By Pet

Dog

Cat

By Speciality

Hip & joint

Digestive health

Dental care

Anxiety stress

General health / multi-vitamin

Heart & liver

Skin & coat

Allergies / immune support

Urinary tract health

By Product Type

Glucosamine

Probiotics

Multivitamins

Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Others

By Product Form

Chewable Tablets

Soft Gels

Capsules

Powders

Liquids

Others

By Source

Organic

Conventional

By End User

Residential

Commercial

By Distribution Channel

Online Company Websites E-Commerce

Offline Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Others



By Manufacturing

Inhouse

Contract/Outsource (CDMOs)

