Supply Chain Security Market Surges to $5.14 Billion by 2030 - Led by IBM (US), Emerson (US), Oracle (US) | MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Supply Chain Security Market size is estimated to grow from USD 2.52 Billion in 2024 to USD 5.14 Billion by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6% during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Supply Chain Security Market"

372 - Tables

54 - Figures

337 - Pages

Download Report Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=123703201

Supply Chain Security Market Dynamics:

Drivers

Rising incidences of cyberattacks across supply chains

Growing need for supply chain transparency

Restraints

Budgetary constraints among small and emerging start-ups in developing economies

Shortage of skilled professionals

Opportunities

Rapid growth in eCommerce sector

Advancing risk prediction and management in supply chains

List of Key Players in Supply Chain Security Market:

IBM (US)

Emerson (US)

Oracle (US)

NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands)

Testo (Germany)

Orbcomm (US)

Sensitech (US)

Elpro (Switzerland)

Rotronic (Switzerland)

Berlinger & CO. (Switzerland)

These players not only have a comprehensive and diverse product portfolio but also have a strong geographic presence. These players can focus on developing innovative supply chain security technologies and offerings owing to the emergence of new application areas for supply chain security.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=123703201

Supply chain security is evolving through innovation by means of blockchain technology, AI-powered analytics, and IoT-enabled devices. Some of the new blockchain innovations include real time decentralized tracking with immutable records to promote traceability and eliminate fraudulent dealings especially in pharmaceuticals as well as food supply chains. On the other side, AI and ML technologies enhance risk management by predicting vulnerabilities, detect anomalies, and optimize supply chain activities through the timely analytical input of real data.

Integration of IoT devices and 5G connectivity provides unparalleled visibility, allowing organizations to monitor shipments, equipment, and inventory in real-time, pinpoint accuracy. Additionally, the need to follow government imposed regulations and mandates push companies to operate on supply chains that are transparent and traceable. Further, there are increasing fears about the cybersecurity threats and the environmental impact that makes the companies invest in safe and sustainable solutions. These advancements collectively reshape the business landscape, driving smarter, secure, and compliant supply chain ecosystems.

By Application area, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals will grow at the larger market size

The Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals sector is likely to lead the supply chain security market because of the acute need for transparency, safety, and regulatory compliance in the Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals sector. The rising concerns of counterfeit drugs, unauthorized distribution, and disruption demand stronger solutions that ensure the authenticity of the product and guarantee patient safety. Additionally, the need to comply with strict regulations like FDA (Food and Drug Administration), EU FMD (European Union Falsified Medicines Directive), and WHO (World Health Organization) guidelines also boost traceability system adoption. Further, technologies like blockchain ensures that all the chain operations for pharmaceuticals from production through delivery are done in an open and immutable manner. Also, AI-powered solutions continue to optimize detection of risks and anomalies along with the efficiency of operations. Apart from this, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced an increase in digital supply chain solutions for vaccines and medical supplies, thus making visibility and security the prime focus. As global healthcare continues to grow, investments in advanced security technologies will become necessary to maintain integrity, safety, and regulatory adherence across pharmaceutical supply chains.

Inquire Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=123703201

By Security Type, Services accounts for a highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The services segment is expected to generate the highest CAGR in the supply chain security market during the forecast period, as demand for specialized services to address evolving security threats increases. As supply chains are becoming increasingly complex and globalized, organizations are finding managed services, consulting, and integration to be essential elements in ensuring seamless protection.

Cyberattacks, data breaches, and global regulations such as GDPR and ISO standards are some of the challenges that companies face and to combat these challenges these companies require customized services to deliver end-to-end security. Also, managed services providers ensure continuous monitoring, threat detection, and incident response which help businesses to concentrate on their core operations while the experts secure their supply chain. In addition, consulting and professional services help organizations design and implement customized security frameworks, thereby ensuring resilience and compliance with regulations. The adoption of cloud-based platforms, IoT integration, and AI-driven solutions further increases demand for specialized services, making them an important factor in achieving a secure, efficient, and resilient supply chain.

Get access to the latest updates on Computer-aided Engineering (CAE) Companies and Computer-aided Engineering (CAE) Industry