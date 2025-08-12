Artios Pharma Appoints Michael T. Andriole as CEO and Director to Advance Alnodesertib (ART0380) into Late-stage Development

Mike Andriole brings approximately 25 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry and a successful track record of delivering new first-in-class oncology therapies in indications of high unmet need to patients where no approved treatment exists

Recent AACR data from the ongoing STELLA Phase 1/2a study evaluating alnodesertib 1 plus low-dose irinotecan in a refractory population at the RP2D demonstrated a 50% cORR (10/20) in patients with ATM negative cancers, with responses occurring in eight different ATM-deficient 2 tumor types, including complete pathological and radiological responses in patients with heavily pretreated pancreatic cancer

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom and NEW YORK, August 12, 2025 – Artios Pharma Limited (“Artios”), a biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the therapeutic power of targeting the DNA damage response (“DDR”) in cancer, today announced the appointment of Mike Andriole as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Director. He joins the company with a biopharmaceutical career that spans nearly 25 years, marked by a consistent theme of focused execution across clinical, corporate, and strategic development. His appointment supports the company’s transition into a late-stage clinical organization preparing for the potential commercialization of alnodesertib (formerly ART0380) in ATM-deficient solid tumors. Mike Andriole succeeds Niall Martin, Artios’ founding CEO, who will remain an advisorto the company through a transition period.

“On behalf of the Board, I’m thrilled to welcome Mike Andriole to Artios. As the company advances its lead program into later stages of clinical development, Mike’s extensive late-stage oncology experience and strategic focus make him a perfect fit to lead Artios,” said Samantha Truex, newly appointed Board Chair. “I’d like to thank Niall for his outstanding leadership and dedication. He has built Artios based on fundamental scientific leadership in the DDR space and has been instrumental in guiding Artios from its discovery platform roots to having two DNA damage response-based therapeutic candidates in the clinic.”

“Artios is entering its next chapter with tremendous momentum as a leader in the DDR field capable of redefining standards of care in the treatment of certain solid tumors,” said Mike Andriole, Chief Executive Officer of Artios. “I’m excited to lead the company at this pivotal stage and build on its strong scientific foundation as we take alnodesertib into late-stage development and prepare for potential commercialization. I look forward to collaborating with the talented Artios team to deliver on our mission to bring life-changing first-in-class therapies to patients worldwide who have few treatment options.”

Mike Andriole joins Artios after having most recently served as President, CEO and Director of Chimerix, Inc., where he led the company’s acquisition and development of dordaviprone (Modeyso®), a first-in-class small molecule imipridone approved on August 6, 2025, as the first treatment for recurrent H3 K27M-mutant diffuse midline glioma, a type of malignant brain tumor in children and young adults. Chimerix was acquired in April 2025 by Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a $935 million all-cash transaction. Previously, he was Chief Financial Officer and head of corporate development at Endocyte, Inc., where he led a series of strategic transactions that culminated in a $2.1 billion all-cash acquisition by Novartis driven by the late-phase development of its first-in-class targeted radioligand therapy, Lu177-PSMA-617, which later became the first product approved specifically for PSMA-positive metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer (Pluvicto®). Earlier in his career, Mike spent 16 years at Eli Lilly and Company in various financial, marketing, and global business development roles.

About Alnodesertib (ART0380)

Alnodesertib, formerly known as ART0380, is a first-in-class, orally administered, selective small molecule inhibitor of ataxia-telangiectasia and Rad3-related protein (ATR). Artios’ differentiated approach combines alnodesertib with a low dose of the chemotherapy irinotecan, targeting cancers with high endogenous replication stress, such as those with ATM protein deficiency. Data presented at the AACR Annual Meeting 2025 from the ongoing STELLA Phase 1/2a clinical trial demonstrated a 50% confirmed overall response rate (cORR) in patients with ATM-negative solid tumors at the recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D), along with a favorable safety profile. In addition, the data highlighted two confirmed complete responses in patients with heavily pretreated pancreatic cancer as well as partial responses in patients with pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, and six other ATM deficient tumor types.

About Artios Pharma Ltd.

Artios is pioneering approaches in the DNA damage response (DDR) field through its comprehensive anti-cancer approach and the deep experience of its team of DDR drug developers. The company’s clinical-stage candidates, ATR inhibitor alnodesertib and DNA Polymerase theta (Polθ) inhibitor ART6043, as well as its pre-clinical programs, including DDRi-ADCs, are designed with differentiated pharmaceutical properties and novel biological approaches to precisely eliminate a cancer cell’s remaining survival mechanisms. Artios’ mission is to develop new classes of medicines that exploit DDR pathways with the aim of improving outcomes for patients with hard-to-treat cancers.

Visit our website at www.artios.com to learn more about the company.





1 Artios received approval of “alnodesertib” as the International Nonproprietary Name (INN) for ART0380 by the World Health Organization (WHO)

2 ATM protein levels determined by immunohistochemistry and depicted on an H-score scale: ATM negative = 0; ATM low = 1-50; H-score scale goes from 0 to 300