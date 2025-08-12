Strategies Shaping the Aircraft Electrification Market 2025-2030 Featuring Siemens, Safran, General Electric, Thales, Airbus and More - Total Revenues to Double by 2030, Reaching $20 Billion

Dublin, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Electrification Market by Propulsion Type (Fully Electric, Hybrid Electric), Aircraft Type (Business Jets, Cargo Aircraft, Commuter Aircraft), Components, Range, End User - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The aircraft electrification market is accelerating global transformation in aviation, driven by new energy systems, evolving regulatory frameworks, and intensified pursuit of decarbonization. For senior decision-makers seeking competitive advantage, this report provides a comprehensive strategic assessment and actionable guidance for navigating rapid industry change.

Market Snapshot: Aircraft Electrification Market Growth and Outlook

The Aircraft Electrification Market grew from USD 8.78 billion in 2024 to USD 10.14 billion in 2025. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 14.69%, reaching USD 20 billion by 2030. Key drivers include global emissions mandates, advancements in propulsion and energy storage, as well as robust investment from both established aerospace leaders and disruptive entrants. Policy incentives and evolving fuel economics further underpin momentum, while strategic cross-sector collaboration is reshaping supply chains and deployment strategies.

Scope & Segmentation of the Aircraft Electrification Market

This report provides in-depth analysis across a multidimensional market landscape. The research explores segmentation by:

Propulsion Types:

Fully Electric (Battery Electric, Fuel Cell Electric), Hybrid Electric (Parallel Hybrid, Series Hybrid, Turboelectric)

Business Jets, Cargo Aircraft, Commuter Aircraft, eVTOL Vehicles (Fixed-Wing VTOL, Lift-Plus-Cruise, Multirotor), Midsize Commercial Jets

Battery Systems (Lithium-Ion Batteries, Solid-State Batteries), Electric Motors (Axial Flux, Radial Flux), Power Electronics (Converters, Inverters), Thermal Management Systems (Air Cooling, Liquid Cooling)

Long Range, Medium Range, Short Range

Cargo Operators, Commercial Airlines, General Aviation, Military Users

Americas (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina), Europe, Middle East & Africa (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Denmark, Netherlands, Qatar, Finland, Sweden, Nigeria, Egypt, Turkey, Israel, Norway, Poland, Switzerland), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Taiwan)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, Safran S.A., General Electric Company, Thales S.A., Airbus SE, The Boeing Company, RTX Corporation, Embraer S.A.

Key Takeaways: Strategic Insights for Senior Decision-Makers

Accelerated electrification in aviation is creating new ecosystem partnerships across manufacturing, energy, and regulatory bodies, enabling faster technology validation and deployment.

The emergence of fully electric and hybrid propulsion architectures is driving innovation in energy density, thermal management, and distributed propulsion, supporting both new aircraft platforms and retrofit opportunities.

Regional strategies vary: North America leads with venture-backed pilots and short-haul networks, Europe focuses on emissions and certification harmonization, and Asia-Pacific leverages manufacturing strengths and infrastructure development.

Investment trends highlight a balanced mix of mature aerospace players scaling up and agile startups innovating battery, motor, and software technologies through targeted capital and partnerships.

Successful market entry will require coordinated supply chain tactics, including localized manufacturing, new material sourcing models, and strategic alliances to address regulatory, talent, and logistics bottlenecks.

Tariff Impact: Adapting to Policy Shifts

Introduction of tariffs on imported aviation components in the United States beginning 2025 has altered the competitive landscape for electric aircraft. Companies are reevaluating sourcing, investing in domestic manufacturing, and seeking cost-sharing arrangements throughout the value chain. Some organizations are proactively engaging authorities to secure exemptions where strategic technologies are at stake, while operational pressures are driving the need for resilient supply networks and collaborative commercial models.

Methodology & Data Sources

This report utilizes a rigorously structured approach, blending primary interviews with senior industry figures and technical specialists, in-depth secondary research across published sources, and systematic cross-validation of quantitative and qualitative findings. Analytical methods include technology roadmapping, market segmentation validation, and expert scenario assessments to ensure actionable accuracy.

Why This Report Matters: Enabling Strategic Decisions

Facilitates executive planning by mapping technological, regulatory, and investment dynamics to evolving growth opportunities and competitive threats.

Equips commercial leaders with robust segmentation insights and strategic recommendations to optimize partnerships, supply chain resilience, and certification pathways.

Provides market context for resource allocation, merger and acquisition targeting, and risk mitigation in a rapidly advancing field.

Conclusion

The electrification of aircraft is reshaping aviation's future, requiring integrated strategic planning, cross-sector alliances, and continuous innovation. This analysis empowers decision-makers to navigate operational challenges and lead sustainable transformation in the global aviation landscape.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 182 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $10.14 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $20 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.6% Regions Covered Global

16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024

16.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024

16.3. Competitive Analysis



The companies profiled in this Aircraft Electrification market report include:

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Safran S.A.

General Electric Company

Thales S.A.

Airbus SE

The Boeing Company

RTX Corporation

Embraer S.A.

