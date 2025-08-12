Strategies Shaping the Aircraft Electrification Market 2025-2030 Featuring Siemens, Safran, General Electric, Thales, Airbus and More - Total Revenues to Double by 2030, Reaching $20 Billion

Dublin, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Electrification Market by Propulsion Type (Fully Electric, Hybrid Electric), Aircraft Type (Business Jets, Cargo Aircraft, Commuter Aircraft), Components, Range, End User - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The aircraft electrification market is accelerating global transformation in aviation, driven by new energy systems, evolving regulatory frameworks, and intensified pursuit of decarbonization. For senior decision-makers seeking competitive advantage, this report provides a comprehensive strategic assessment and actionable guidance for navigating rapid industry change.
Market Snapshot: Aircraft Electrification Market Growth and Outlook
The Aircraft Electrification Market grew from USD 8.78 billion in 2024 to USD 10.14 billion in 2025. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 14.69%, reaching USD 20 billion by 2030. Key drivers include global emissions mandates, advancements in propulsion and energy storage, as well as robust investment from both established aerospace leaders and disruptive entrants. Policy incentives and evolving fuel economics further underpin momentum, while strategic cross-sector collaboration is reshaping supply chains and deployment strategies.
Scope & Segmentation of the Aircraft Electrification Market
This report provides in-depth analysis across a multidimensional market landscape. The research explores segmentation by:
- Propulsion Types:
Fully Electric (Battery Electric, Fuel Cell Electric), Hybrid Electric (Parallel Hybrid, Series Hybrid, Turboelectric)
- Aircraft Types:
Business Jets, Cargo Aircraft, Commuter Aircraft, eVTOL Vehicles (Fixed-Wing VTOL, Lift-Plus-Cruise, Multirotor), Midsize Commercial Jets
- Components:
Battery Systems (Lithium-Ion Batteries, Solid-State Batteries), Electric Motors (Axial Flux, Radial Flux), Power Electronics (Converters, Inverters), Thermal Management Systems (Air Cooling, Liquid Cooling)
- Range:
Long Range, Medium Range, Short Range
- End Users:
Cargo Operators, Commercial Airlines, General Aviation, Military Users
- Regions:
Americas (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina), Europe, Middle East & Africa (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Denmark, Netherlands, Qatar, Finland, Sweden, Nigeria, Egypt, Turkey, Israel, Norway, Poland, Switzerland), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Taiwan)
- Key Manufacturers Analyzed:
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, Safran S.A., General Electric Company, Thales S.A., Airbus SE, The Boeing Company, RTX Corporation, Embraer S.A.
Key Takeaways: Strategic Insights for Senior Decision-Makers
- Accelerated electrification in aviation is creating new ecosystem partnerships across manufacturing, energy, and regulatory bodies, enabling faster technology validation and deployment.
- The emergence of fully electric and hybrid propulsion architectures is driving innovation in energy density, thermal management, and distributed propulsion, supporting both new aircraft platforms and retrofit opportunities.
- Regional strategies vary: North America leads with venture-backed pilots and short-haul networks, Europe focuses on emissions and certification harmonization, and Asia-Pacific leverages manufacturing strengths and infrastructure development.
- Investment trends highlight a balanced mix of mature aerospace players scaling up and agile startups innovating battery, motor, and software technologies through targeted capital and partnerships.
- Successful market entry will require coordinated supply chain tactics, including localized manufacturing, new material sourcing models, and strategic alliances to address regulatory, talent, and logistics bottlenecks.
Tariff Impact: Adapting to Policy Shifts
Introduction of tariffs on imported aviation components in the United States beginning 2025 has altered the competitive landscape for electric aircraft. Companies are reevaluating sourcing, investing in domestic manufacturing, and seeking cost-sharing arrangements throughout the value chain. Some organizations are proactively engaging authorities to secure exemptions where strategic technologies are at stake, while operational pressures are driving the need for resilient supply networks and collaborative commercial models.
Methodology & Data Sources
This report utilizes a rigorously structured approach, blending primary interviews with senior industry figures and technical specialists, in-depth secondary research across published sources, and systematic cross-validation of quantitative and qualitative findings. Analytical methods include technology roadmapping, market segmentation validation, and expert scenario assessments to ensure actionable accuracy.
Why This Report Matters: Enabling Strategic Decisions
- Facilitates executive planning by mapping technological, regulatory, and investment dynamics to evolving growth opportunities and competitive threats.
- Equips commercial leaders with robust segmentation insights and strategic recommendations to optimize partnerships, supply chain resilience, and certification pathways.
- Provides market context for resource allocation, merger and acquisition targeting, and risk mitigation in a rapidly advancing field.
Conclusion
The electrification of aircraft is reshaping aviation's future, requiring integrated strategic planning, cross-sector alliances, and continuous innovation. This analysis empowers decision-makers to navigate operational challenges and lead sustainable transformation in the global aviation landscape.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|182
|Forecast Period
|2025-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$10.14 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$20 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|14.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Market Sizing & Forecasting
5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Development of high-energy-density solid-state batteries for extended range electric aircraft
5.2. Implementation of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft in urban air mobility networks
5.3. Integration of wireless in-flight power transmission systems for continuous distributed propulsion performance
5.4. Advancements in retrofitting existing regional jets with hybrid-electric propulsion architectures
5.5. Collaboration between OEMs and battery manufacturers to standardize high-power charging interfaces airportwide
5.6. Development of lightweight composite wiring and electrical bus systems for reduced aircraft mass
5.7. Regulatory harmonization efforts to certify all-electric aircraft under unified international safety standards
5.8. Scaling manufacturing processes for high-power electric propulsion motors to meet aircraft industry demand
6. Market Insights
6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.2. PESTLE Analysis
7. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025
8. Aircraft Electrification Market, by Propulsion Type
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Fully Electric
8.2.1. Battery Electric
8.2.2. Fuel Cell Electric
8.3. Hybrid Electric
8.3.1. Parallel Hybrid
8.3.2. Series Hybrid
8.3.3. Turboelectric
9. Aircraft Electrification Market, by Aircraft Type
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Business Jets
9.3. Cargo Aircraft
9.4. Commuter Aircraft
9.5. eVTOL Vehicles
9.5.1. Fixed-Wing VTOL
9.5.2. Lift-Plus-Cruise
9.5.3. Multirotor
9.6. Midsize Commercial Jets
10. Aircraft Electrification Market, by Components
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Battery Systems
10.2.1. Lithium-Ion Batteries
10.2.2. Solid-State Batteries
10.3. Electric Motors
10.3.1. Axial Flux Motors
10.3.2. Radial Flux Motors
10.4. Power Electronics
10.4.1. Converters
10.4.2. Inverters
10.5. Thermal Management Systems
10.5.1. Air Cooling
10.5.2. Liquid Cooling
11. Aircraft Electrification Market, by Range
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Long Range
11.3. Medium Range
11.4. Short Range
12. Aircraft Electrification Market, by End User
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Cargo Operators
12.3. Commercial Airlines
12.4. General Aviation
12.5. Military Users
13. Americas Aircraft Electrification Market
13.1. Introduction
13.2. United States
13.3. Canada
13.4. Mexico
13.5. Brazil
13.6. Argentina
14. Europe, Middle East & Africa Aircraft Electrification Market
14.1. Introduction
14.2. United Kingdom
14.3. Germany
14.4. France
14.5. Russia
14.6. Italy
14.7. Spain
14.8. United Arab Emirates
14.9. Saudi Arabia
14.10. South Africa
14.11. Denmark
14.12. Netherlands
14.13. Qatar
14.14. Finland
14.15. Sweden
14.16. Nigeria
14.17. Egypt
14.18. Turkey
14.19. Israel
14.20. Norway
14.21. Poland
14.22. Switzerland
15. Asia-Pacific Aircraft Electrification Market
15.1. Introduction
15.2. China
15.3. India
15.4. Japan
15.5. Australia
15.6. South Korea
15.7. Indonesia
15.8. Thailand
15.9. Philippines
15.10. Malaysia
15.11. Singapore
15.12. Vietnam
15.13. Taiwan
16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024
16.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024
16.3. Competitive Analysis
The companies profiled in this Aircraft Electrification market report include:
- Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
- Safran S.A.
- General Electric Company
- Thales S.A.
- Airbus SE
- The Boeing Company
- RTX Corporation
- Embraer S.A.
