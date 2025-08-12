Latin America Non-Lethal Weapons Market Forecast and Company Analysis Report 2025-2033 Featuring Byrna, General Dynamics, Moog , Raytheon, Rheinmetall, Textron, and Combined Systems

Dublin, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin America Non-Lethal Weapons Market Share Analysis and Size - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Latin America Non-Lethal Weapons Market is expected to reach US$ 652.65 million by 2033 from US$ 407.51 million in 2024, with a CAGR of 5.37% from 2025 to 2033.

The market for non-lethal weapons in Latin America is largely driven by the growing need for efficient crowd control methods amid the region's increasing political and civil unrest, particularly in countries like Brazil and Venezuela where law enforcement agencies are increasingly using non-lethal alternatives to minimize damage during protests and riots.

The market for non-lethal weaponry in Latin America is expanding rapidly due to the increased need for improved public safety and more compassionate approaches to law enforcement. Governments around the area have been forced to look for alternatives to using deadly force due to growing worries about organized crime, civil upheaval, and social demonstrations. To control sizable crowds, guard borders, and defuse potentially violent situations while reducing casualties and long-term injuries, non-lethal weapons including tear gas, rubber bullets, stun grenades, and electroshock devices are being used.

Non-lethal capabilities are being incorporated into the operations of police and military units in several Latin American nations as part of modernization initiatives. In addition to being employed in public protests, these weapons are also utilized in jails, on patrol, and to quell riots in cities. The change is a result of a growing desire for instruments that enable more proportionate responses to threats, as well as an increased understanding of human rights and the legal ramifications of using excessive force. This tendency promotes the goal of enhancing public trust in security personnel and safety, and it is consistent with more general worldwide standards.

A variety of foreign and domestic suppliers and manufacturers are also present in the area market, bringing cutting-edge technologies that are tailored to regional needs. These include of chemical deterrents, acoustic gadgets, and intelligent targeting systems made for different tactical situations. However, problems including tight finances, legal restrictions, and uneven training requirements provide constant difficulties. Nevertheless, the general picture is still favorable, with governments continuing to express interest in non-lethal means as a component of all-encompassing security plans. It is anticipated that this interest would foster industry innovation and cooperation, assisting in the development of a more flexible and accountable public safety strategy throughout Latin America.

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) reports that between 2020 and 2023, South American cities' urban crime rates increased by 32%. Non-lethal weaponry and training accounted for 35% of the USD 2.8 billion in regional expenditures in law enforcement modernization by 2022, according to the Inter-American Development Bank. According to the Organization of American States (OAS), South American law enforcement agencies have increased their non-lethal weapon stockpiles by 45% since 2020.

The need for non-lethal security technologies increased as the number of private security personnel in South America increased from 2.5 million in 2020 to 3.4 million in 2023, according to the Latin American Security Association. The South American Private Security Observatory reports that private companies spent USD 1.2 billion on non-lethal security equipment between 2019 and 2023, a 52% increase. According to the World Bank's Regional Security Report, since 2020, private security expenditures on training non-lethal weapons have increased by 40%.

