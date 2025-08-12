Lynch Carpenter Investigates Claims in U.S. Steel Coke Plant Explosion

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On August 11, 2025, an explosion occurred at the U.S. Steel Clairton Coke Works Plant in the Mon Valley of Western Pennsylvania.1 The explosion has left at least one person dead and others either injured or unaccounted for. Allegheny County officials have advised nearby residents to remain inside.

Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims related to this incident. If you believe you have been impacted by the effects of explosion, please call Gary Lynch at (412) 322-9243, or email him at gary@lcllp.com.

About Lynch Carpenter

Lynch Carpenter is a Pittsburgh-based class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois. Our firm has represented clients in the Western Pennsylvania region for more than a decade and has earned national acclaim for complex litigation for plaintiffs across the country. To learn more, please visit www.lynchcarpenter.com.

