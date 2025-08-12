198% Growth Propels COMPLY into the Top 2–3% of U.S. Private Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced that COMPLY, the premier provider of regulatory compliance software and consulting services for the financial institutions sector, has been recognized on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies. This marks COMPLY’s fourth consecutive year on the list, ranking in the top 2–3% of all private companies nationwide with an impressive 198% three-year revenue growth.

“Our growth is a direct result of the trust our clients place in us to solve their most complex regulatory challenges and the relentless dedication of our team,” said Michael Stanton, CEO of COMPLY. “We’ve invested heavily in innovation to ensure our platform not only keeps pace with change but leads it. Four years on the Inc. 5000 and a 198% growth rate prove that our strategy is delivering for clients and setting a new standard for the industry.”

In parallel with its impressive market growth, COMPLY has been reshaping the compliance technology landscape and setting a new standard for regulatory compliance. Core to the strategy is Employee360, a centralized dashboard that gives CCOs a firm-wide lens into employee activity, risk, and regulatory obligations. Additional investments include a modern broker feed platform, next-generation securities data master, human-centered AI capabilities, upgraded political contributions monitoring, expanded communications archiving, and new ecosystem integrations, all of which are designed to future-proof firms for evolving regulatory challenges. These innovations are redefining how compliance teams manage risk, policies, and certifications, and reflect COMPLY’s commitment to anticipating client needs and delivering solutions that makes compliance smarter, faster, and more effective.

This year’s Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552%, and those companies collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit www.inc.com/inc5000.

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent — not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies — as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About COMPLY

COMPLY is the leading provider of regulatory compliance software and consulting services for the financial institutions sector. Trusted by more than 5,000 firms, including RIAs and wealth managers to investment banks, broker-dealers and private funds, COMPLY delivers purpose-built solutions that help firms navigate complexity, reduce risk, and scale with confidence. With deep regulatory expertise and powerful technology, COMPLY is building the industry’s most comprehensive and future-ready compliance platform — one designed to meet today’s demands and evolve with tomorrow’s challenges.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

