2025 Brand Reputation Summit | Future-Proof Your Brand - Tactics and Tools from Industry Leaders at the Summit (Philadelphia, PA, United States - October 20-21, 2025)

This TED-style storytelling event was created to help organizations enhance their reputation and proactively mitigate future threats. It's designed for marketing, branding, PR, communications, and reputation management professionals across industries looking for real-world insights and actionable strategies.
Reputational crises at Facebook, Boeing, TikTok, UnitedHealthcare, Starbucks, McDonald's, and Ticketmaster have shown how even the biggest brands can falter in the public eye.
In today's hyper-connected digital world, your reputation is everything. News travels fast - especially bad news. A single misstep or negative perception can have devastating consequences for your company's stability, revenue, and long-term success. From Fortune 500 giants to fast-growing start-ups, no organization is immune.
And with the exponential rise of AI accelerating misinformation, managing corporate reputation has become even more complex. The stakes have never been higher.
Our expert speakers will share:
- How they built trust and strengthened brand reputation with customers and the public
- How they turned negative situations into positive public outcomes
- Proven frameworks for pre-emptive planning, crisis management, and recovery
Whether you're crafting authentic brand stories, handling negative online reviews, or navigating heightened media scrutiny, this is the event for you.
Walk away with the tools, strategies, and confidence to strengthen your brand's reputation and ensure long-term success.
2024 Summit Themes Included:
- Critical Thinking: The Bridge PR & AI Need
- The Future of Online Reputation Management
- The Art of Storytelling to Enhance Your Brand Reputation
- You are only as good as your Reputation!
- Leading by Example in Your Organization
- From Unknown Brand to Known Brand
- Maintaining your Reputation: Do's & Don'ts
- Social Leadership & Accountability
- Protecting your Reputation from Imposters
- Building a Brand on Social Media
- Cyber Security for Reputation and Brand Resilience in the Digital World
- Integrating Old School Tactics with New Tools into Reputation Strategy
- What's next for Reputation Management: 2024 & Beyond?
- Marketers and Communicators: Take the Helm with Generative (Gen) AI Change Management
- Building your Brand with Diverse Audiences
- Developing & Maintaining an Authentic Brand Voice
- Choosing a Reputation Management Partner
- Turning Negative PR into Positive PR
