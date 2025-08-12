Directorate change

 PayPoint plc

12 August 2025

PayPoint plc (the "Company")

Appointment of Senior Independent Director

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.11(R), the Company notifies that on 6 August 2025, Lan Tu, a non-executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as the Senior Independent Director (‘SID’).

Lan Tu succeeds Rakesh Sharma, who will remain on the Board as a non-executive Director. The Board would like to thank Rakesh Sharma for his valuable contribution as SID and looks forward to his continued support in his role.

Enquiries:

PayPoint plc

Phil Higgins, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary

+44 (0)7701 061533

Steve O’Neill, Corporate Affairs and Marketing Director, +44 (0)7919 488066

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138


