Falcon Technic Returns Global Express XRS Back to the Skies After Major Maintenance

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Falcon Technic, part of Alex Group Investment, has successfully completed a major 60-month inspection on the Global Express XRS (A6-AFC), highlighting the base maintenance capabilities of its state-of-the-art MRO facility in Dubai.

Base maintenance checks are the most detailed inspection events in an aircraft’s life, covering everything from the structure and avionics to the hydraulic systems and flight controls, often revealing a variety of defects for the MRO to rectify.

During this inspection, the Falcon Technic team competently carried out structural repairs for corrosion found on the wing trailing edge and dry bay areas. In addition to the schedule maintenance inspections, these inputs provide a valuable opportunity to incorporate the latest service bulletins, such as the one performed to upgrade the engine bleed air detection system. Additional work all encompassed within the planned down time.

The eight strong dedicated team of engineers provided over 2,000 man-hours of expertise to the project and before returning to operations, the aircraft underwent a further handling flight to verify its performance, which was completed without a single issue being reported by the flight crew, confirming its readiness for full operations.

The aircraft was returned to service on August 9th, 2025, fully inspected, repaired, and ready to take to the skies again for Falcon.

"When an aircraft comes into Falcon Technic, it leaves stronger, safer, and ready for the skies. That’s true for our fleet, and it’s true for every customer who chooses us. This inspection is proof of what our team can do," said Mr. Sultan Rashit Abdulla Rashit Al Shene, Founder & Chairman of Alex Group Investment.

The next major inspection for A6-AFC is scheduled after a further 500 flight hours, but for now, the Global Express XRS is back where it belongs: flying.

