Veterinarians Care Market Report 2025: Key Growth Drivers and Technologies to 2030

Dublin, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Veterinarians Care Market by Animal Type (Companion Animal, Equine, Exotic Pet), Service Type (Dental Care, Diagnostic Imaging, Emergency Care), Practice Type - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The veterinary care market is undergoing strategic transformation as providers integrate advanced technology, respond to shifting ownership patterns, and navigate evolving regulatory and economic challenges. Senior decision-makers now face a landscape where agility, innovation, and operational excellence underpin sustainable growth and long-term relevance.

Market Snapshot: Veterinary Care Market Growth and Outlook

The Veterinarians Care Market grew from USD 27.25 billion in 2024 to USD 31.62 billion in 2025. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 15.74%, reaching USD 65.54 billion by 2030. Underpinned by rising pet ownership and evolving animal wellness standards, the sector is set for sustained expansion. Demand is further propelled by the adoption of telehealth and advanced diagnostics, as well as shifting compliance requirements that drive investments in operational excellence.

Scope & Segmentation of the Veterinary Care Market

Animal Types: Companion animals (cats, dogs, small mammals), Equine (Quarter Horse, Thoroughbred), Exotic pets (birds, reptiles, small mammals), and Large animals (cattle, goats, sheep, swine).

Companion animals (cats, dogs, small mammals), Equine (Quarter Horse, Thoroughbred), Exotic pets (birds, reptiles, small mammals), and Large animals (cattle, goats, sheep, swine). Service Types: Dental care, diagnostic imaging, emergency care, preventive care (including vaccination, wellness exams), surgical services (orthopedic and soft tissue surgery).

Dental care, diagnostic imaging, emergency care, preventive care (including vaccination, wellness exams), surgical services (orthopedic and soft tissue surgery). Practice Models: Clinics (general and specialized), hospitals, mobile units, telemedicine platforms.

Clinics (general and specialized), hospitals, mobile units, telemedicine platforms. Key Regions: Americas (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina), Europe, Middle East & Africa (including United Kingdom, Germany, France, UAE, South Africa, Nigeria), and Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Southeast Asian markets).

Americas (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina), Europe, Middle East & Africa (including United Kingdom, Germany, France, UAE, South Africa, Nigeria), and Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Southeast Asian markets). Companies Analyzed: Includes Zoetis Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Phibro Animal Health Corp., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., Ceva Sante Animale SA, Virbac SA, Vetoquinol SA, Heska Corporation, and Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC.

Key Takeaways for Veterinary Care Market Decision-Makers

Adoption of digital health platforms and telemedicine has broadened access, enabling practices to reach diverse client profiles and reducing traditional barriers to care.

Advanced diagnostics, including AI-supported imaging and remote monitoring, are supporting earlier disease detection and data-driven clinical decisions, elevating care standards.

Service model innovation is intensifying as non-traditional entrants, such as retail clinics and subscription wellness plans, challenge established providers to differentiate through specialized offerings.

Holistic and preventive care models, integrating nutrition counseling, behavioral support, and genetic screening, now shape consumer expectations and drive collaboration among multidisciplinary teams.

Strategic partnerships with pharmaceutical innovators and supplier alliances are becoming essential for early market access to breakthrough treatments and cost containment.

Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors, including sustainability practices and responsible sourcing, are increasingly integral to operational planning and client engagement.

Tariff Impact on Veterinary Supply Chains and Practice Economics

Recent United States tariff measures have influenced veterinary supply costs, compelling clinics and hospitals to reevaluate sourcing for pharmaceuticals and diagnostic technology. Strategies such as shifting to domestic suppliers, leveraging volume-based discounts, and forming purchasing consortia have been adopted to counteract tariff pressures. These developments have also prompted organizations to enhance risk management and operational agility.

Veterinary Care Market Research Methodology & Data Sources

This report utilizes a mixed-methods approach, combining primary qualitative interviews with industry executives, veterinarians, and key opinion leaders, alongside comprehensive secondary analysis from regulatory filings, peer-reviewed publications, and proprietary datasets. All findings undergo data triangulation and expert review to ensure integrity and accuracy.

Why This Report Matters for Veterinary Market Stakeholders

Enables informed decision-making by highlighting core growth drivers, innovation pathways, and practical responses to regulatory and economic shifts.

Supports strategic planning by detailing market segmentation, emerging business models, and region-specific opportunities.

Equips leaders to benchmark performance and build operational resilience aligned with industry best practices and client demands.

Conclusion: Strategic Direction for the Veterinary Care Market

Veterinary care leaders face a rapidly evolving landscape shaped by technology, client expectations, and policy developments. Organizations equipped to integrate digital platforms, invest in talent, and adapt to local requirements will be best positioned for growth and market differentiation.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 191 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $31.62 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $65.54 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Sizing & Forecasting



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Integration of telemedicine platforms in veterinary practice for remote consultations and ongoing patient monitoring

5.2. Adoption of artificial intelligence in diagnostic imaging workflows to enhance accuracy and efficiency in practice

5.3. Expansion of holistic integrative veterinary services including acupuncture chiropractic and nutraceutical therapies tailored for pets

5.4. Growing consumer demand for preventive healthcare subscription plans and wellness packages offered by clinics

5.5. Proliferation of point of care diagnostic devices enabling immediate in clinic testing for blood pathology and infectious diseases

5.6. Increased emphasis on antimicrobial stewardship programs guiding judicious antibiotic use and resistance mitigation strategies in clinics

5.7. Emergence of personalized genomic screening services for breed specific disease risk profiling and preventive care recommendations



6. Market Insights

6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.2. PESTLE Analysis



7. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025



8. Veterinarians Care Market, by Animal Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Companion Animal

8.2.1. Cats

8.2.2. Dogs

8.2.3. Small Mammals

8.3. Equine

8.3.1. Quarter Horse

8.3.2. Thoroughbred

8.4. Exotic Pet

8.4.1. Birds

8.4.2. Reptiles

8.4.3. Small Mammals

8.5. Large Animal

8.5.1. Cattle

8.5.2. Goats

8.5.3. Sheep

8.5.4. Swine



9. Veterinarians Care Market, by Service Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Dental Care

9.3. Diagnostic Imaging

9.4. Emergency Care

9.5. Preventive Care

9.5.1. Vaccination

9.5.2. Wellness Exams

9.6. Surgical Services

9.6.1. Orthopedic Surgery

9.6.2. Soft Tissue Surgery



10. Veterinarians Care Market, by Practice Type

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Clinic

10.2.1. General Clinic

10.2.2. Specialized Clinic

10.3. Hospital

10.4. Mobile

10.5. Telemedicine



11. Americas Veterinarians Care Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. United States

11.3. Canada

11.4. Mexico

11.5. Brazil

11.6. Argentina



12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Veterinarians Care Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. United Kingdom

12.3. Germany

12.4. France

12.5. Russia

12.6. Italy

12.7. Spain

12.8. United Arab Emirates

12.9. Saudi Arabia

12.10. South Africa

12.11. Denmark

12.12. Netherlands

12.13. Qatar

12.14. Finland

12.15. Sweden

12.16. Nigeria

12.17. Egypt

12.18. Turkey

12.19. Israel

12.20. Norway

12.21. Poland

12.22. Switzerland



13. Asia-Pacific Veterinarians Care Market

13.1. Introduction

13.2. China

13.3. India

13.4. Japan

13.5. Australia

13.6. South Korea

13.7. Indonesia

13.8. Thailand

13.9. Philippines

13.10. Malaysia

13.11. Singapore

13.12. Vietnam

13.13. Taiwan



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024

14.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024

14.3. Competitive Analysis

The companies profiled in this Veterinarians Care market report include:

Zoetis Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Phibro Animal Health Corp

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

Ceva Sante Animale SA

Virbac SA

Vetoquinol SA

Heska Corporation

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6vlu4u

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment