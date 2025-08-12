Aditude Ranks No. 251 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List with 1550% Growth

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aditude, a leading ad technology platform, is proud to announce its ranking at No. 251 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. This marks Aditude's third consecutive year on the prestigious list, with the company also positioning prominently in the Advertising & Marketing category and among top performers in the state of New York.

This achievement reflects Aditude's sustained 3-year growth of 1550%, demonstrating the company's unwavering commitment to innovation and delivering exceptional value to its publishing partners. Since its founding in early March 2019, Aditude has consistently proven its position as a transformative force in the ad tech industry, providing cutting-edge solutions that empower publishers to maximize revenue and optimize website performance.

"Securing the No. 251 spot on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list for our third consecutive year represents another significant milestone in Aditude's growth journey and validates our strategic vision," said Jared Siegal, CEO of Aditude. "This consistent recognition reflects not only our team's exceptional dedication but also the continued trust our publishing partners place in our platform. As we advance our technology and expand our capabilities, we remain focused on delivering innovative solutions that drive measurable results for our clients."

Aditude's three-year streak on the Inc. 5000 list underscores the company's sustainable growth model and its proven ability to adapt and thrive in the dynamic digital advertising landscape. The platform's proprietary technology continues to set new standards for publisher monetization and operational efficiency.

About Aditude

Aditude is a leading ad tech platform built to put publishers back in control. Unlike walled gardens, we offer an open, transparent, and flexible solution that gives publishers full visibility and unrestricted access to demand. From our cloud-based header bidding wrapper and dynamic flooring to real-time insights and reporting, Aditude streamlines ad operations and drives higher revenue. With flexible SaaS and rev-share models, publishers can choose the partnership that fits their goals. Learn more at aditude.com .

More about Inc. and Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 through 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies--as of December 31, 2024. (Since the period under review, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. Growth rates used to determine rankings were calculated to four decimal places. All honorees must pass Inc. editorial review.

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

