SignWell Completes Fourth Consecutive SOC 2 Type II Certification

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SignWell, the e-signature platform trusted by over 65,000 businesses, has completed its fourth consecutive SOC 2 Type II audit—reinforcing its commitment to enterprise-grade security, privacy, and system reliability.

While many providers either skip certification or stop at SOC 2 Type I, SignWell’s achievement reflects ongoing operational excellence and dedication to protecting customer data.

“Achieving a single SOC 2 Type II is already a milestone,” said Sam Wehbe, CEO of SignWell. “Earning our fourth shows that security and compliance are part of how we operate. We don’t upsell these features—they’re included for every customer, by default.”

Rising Expectations for Digital Trust

As industries tighten data security requirements, certifications like SOC 2 Type II have become essential—especially in finance, legal, and healthcare. Unlike Type I, Type II audits assess how well controls are implemented and maintained over time.

“SOC 2 Type II shows that a company doesn’t just have good intentions—it follows through,” said Caroline Wong, Cybersecurity Expert. “SignWell’s fourth consecutive certification is a clear sign that they take consistency and accountability seriously.”

The certification provides businesses with continued confidence in SignWell’s ability to meet regulatory requirements while simplifying document workflows—from employee onboarding to contracts and procurement—without compromising on security or affordability.

About SignWell

SignWell is an electronic signature and workflow management platform used by tens of thousands of businesses worldwide. With legally binding signatures, industry-leading SOC 2 Type II compliance, and best-in-class customer support included for all users, SignWell removes bottlenecks from everyday document workflows — all while helping organizations reduce costs and risk. Learn more at www.signwell.com .



Media Contact

Sam Wehbe

marketing@signwell.com