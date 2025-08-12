What a Story Named Best Explainer Video Company by an B2B Agency Rating Platform

San Jose, California, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What a Story, a globally recognized explainer video company, today announced its inclusion in Clutch.co’s list of the Top 15 Explainer Video Companies Worldwide. This prestigious accolade reflects the agency’s commitment to transforming complex business ideas into visually engaging, results-driven video content.





What a Story, an award-winning explainer video company specializing in animated and live-action content for SaaS, AI & Tech Products

Clutch.co, a leading B2B ratings and reviews platform, assessed hundreds of creative agencies across multiple performance metrics including client satisfaction, industry expertise, and service delivery. What a Story distinguished itself through consistent client praise and a proven ability to deliver custom explainer videos that clarify messaging and enhance brand value.

"Being recognized as a top explainer video company is a milestone that underscores the dedication of our entire team," said Vicasso, CEO and Co-founder of What a Story. "From creative development to final delivery, we invest in every detail to ensure our clients get content that resonates and converts."

Established in 2015, What a Story has grown from a boutique branding agency into a full-scale creative video production studio. With over 25 team members based across India, the United States, and the United Kingdom, the company specializes in animated and live-action videos for startups, enterprise clients, and global brands across industries like SaaS, FinTech, EdTech, Health tech, and AI products.

"Each project at What a Story begins with a question: how can we make this message clear and effective?" added Rees Gargi, CMO and COO. “We take pride in co-creating with our clients and crafting narratives that are not just beautiful, but also strategically sound.” Businesses looking to elevate their video content can get in touch with the What a Story team for tailored solutions and quick consultations.

To date, What a Story has completed over 1100 video projects, earning a reputation for high-impact storytelling, reliability, and innovation. Interested brands can explore their portfolio or schedule a conversation with their team to discuss upcoming projects. For a deeper look at their methodology, check out their educational video.

What a Story’s team — the faces behind the explainer video company known for turning ideas into impactful visuals

About What a Story



What a Story is a full-service explainer video company founded in 2015. With a global team of creatives and strategists, the agency helps brands simplify complex concepts through premium animated and live-action videos. What a Story works with organizations across industries to produce compelling content that drives clarity, engagement, and growth. To start a project or inquire about their services, visit their contact page.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.youtube.com/embed/XP6dqsEQyJE