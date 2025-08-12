SoldierStrong Joins Face the Fight® Coalition to Combat Veteran Suicide

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The national nonprofit SoldierStrong has been accepted as a member of the Face the Fight coalition, co-founder and chairman Dr. Chris Meek said today. This partnership unites SoldierStrong with a growing network of corporations, foundations, nonprofits, and veteran-focused organizations committed to raising awareness and providing support for veteran suicide prevention.

Face the Fight, launched in June 2023 by founding partners the Humana Foundation , Reach Resilience , and USAA , is an initiative to bring organizations together to reduce the veteran suicide rate. The coalition now includes more than 250 members working collectively to raise awareness, reduce stigma, and engage communities. Face the Fight-funded programs have also impacted more than 355,000 lives with proven interventions.

"SoldierStrong is honored to join the Face the Fight coalition and stand alongside organizations that share our unwavering commitment to veteran welfare," said Meek. "Veteran suicide is a crisis that demands immediate action and collaborative solutions. By joining forces with Face the Fight, we can amplify our impact and reach more veterans who need support during their darkest moments."

SoldierStrong's acceptance into the coalition compliments the organization's mission to assist veterans in taking their next steps forward in life after service through the donation of revolutionary medical technologies to U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs medical facilities across the country. These technologies include the BraveMind virtual reality system, developed by Dr. Albert “Skip” Rizzo and his team at the University of Southern California’s Institute for Creative Technologies. Used to treat post-9/11 veterans experiencing the devastating impacts of post-traumatic stress (PTS), the technology recreates 14 different scenes of combat scenarios and places veterans squarely back into their traumatic memories through a process known as prolonged exposure therapy.

Through this partnership, SoldierStrong will contribute its expertise in veteran mental health while gaining access to a broader network of resources and support systems for veterans in crisis.

For more information about Face the Fight and how to join the mission, visit wefacethefight.org .

About SoldierStrong

Since 2009, SoldierStrong has assisted America’s military veterans in taking their next steps forward in life after service. Our mission is fully realized through the donation of revolutionary medical technology to Veterans Affairs medical facilities and individual veterans across the country. These revolutionary medical technologies include the SoldierSuit, a wearable robotic exoskeleton used to help paralyzed and injured veterans walk again, and the BraveMind virtual reality system used to treat post-9/11 veterans living with the devastating impacts of post-traumatic stress (PTS). To date, SoldierStrong has donated more than $7.3 million in advanced medical technology, including 30 SoldierSuits and 30 BraveMind systems. For more information, visit soldierstrong.org.

About Face the Fight®

Face the Fight, launched in June 2023 by founding partners USAA, Reach Resilience, and the Humana Foundation, and strategic partners the Elizabeth Dole Foundation and the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, has made strides by bringing together a like-minded coalition of organizations to help reduce veteran suicide through a multi-pronged approach that includes charitable giving, public education, and awareness. Face the Fight is committed to supporting every veteran, regardless of their unique needs and challenges, and aspires to dramatically reduce veteran suicide.

