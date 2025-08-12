Human Blood Products Market to Reach USD 76.36 Billion by 2034, Says Towards Healthcare Research

Ottawa, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a study published by Towards Healthcare, a sister firm of Precedence Research, the global human blood products market size stood at USD 45.82 billion in 2024 and is expected to surge approximately USD 76.36 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.24%.

The growing awareness about the need for a blood reserve and rising donations, and improved blood storage fuels the growth of the market.

Key Takeaways

North America dominated the human blood products market.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

By type, the red blood cells segment held the largest share of the market.

By type, the platelet segment is estimated to grow significantly during the predicted period.

By application, the blood station segment held a significant share of the market.

By application, the hospital segment is expected to witness lucrative growth in the market during the forecast period.

Market Overview & Potential

The human blood products market involves collecting, sorting, and storing human blood and its derived components. Products such as whole blood, platelets, cryoprecipitate, RBCs, WBCs, plasma, and blood plates are obtained from blood donation camps and centers. These products serve various purposes based on specific needs.

For example, in cases of severe blood loss from accidents, surgeries, or childbirth, whole blood is transfused. Platelets are used for malaria or cancer treatments. WBCs are transfused to enhance immunity when a patient has low WBC counts. With the rising incidence of cancer, the future demand for human blood products is expected to grow significantly.

What is the Growth Potential Responsible for The Growth of The Human Blood Products Market?

The growth of the market is driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, like cancer, anemia, and immune disorders, which demand frequent blood transfusions and components, fueling the growth of the market. The technological advancements, like innovation in blood processing and storage, to improve safety and efficiency, further support the growth of the market.

Other key drivers are the increasing surgical procedures and trauma cases, the growing geriatric population, enhanced awareness and blood donation initiatives, and the emergence of personalized medicine and cell-based therapies are some of the drivers which contribute to the growth and expansion of the market.

What Are the Growing Trends Associated with the Human Blood Products Market?

The growing aging population and chronic diseases increase the demand for blood products for transfusion and therapies fuels the growth.

Advancements in blood product manufacturing, like innovation in blood collection and processing, fuel the growth of the market.

Technological advancements in diagnostics and increased use of blood and blood components in diagnostics contribute to the growth of the market.

Increased blood transfusion

What Is the Growing Challenge in the Human Blood Products Market?

The key challenge which hinders the growth of the market is the high cost of blood products due to the cost of production, processing, and blood storage, due as limited accessibility. The supply chain disruption and shortages of availability, risk of transmissible diseases despite safety measures, lack of standardization and collection facilities, and strict regulatory landscape are some of the challenges for the market, which hinder and limit the growth and expansion of the market.

Regional Analysis

How Did North America Dominate the Human Blood Products Market in 2024?

North America dominated the market in 2023. The growth of the market is driven by the growing demand for robust healthcare infrastructure, like well-developed healthcare systems, including hospitals, blood banks, and clinics. The high demand due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and surgical procedures increases the demand for blood components, which fuels the demand in the region.

The key Abbott Laboratories, Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company (BD), and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. are major players who play a crucial role in the growth of the market. Rising awareness in the region of the importance of blood donation further helps growth. Increasing adoption of automation and digitalization systems for tracking and improving patient safety further boosts the growth and expansion of the market in the region.

The U.S. sees rising demand for blood products due to an aging population, increased surgeries, cancer treatments, and chronic disease prevalence. Advanced medical procedures and trauma care further drive usage. Additionally, widespread availability of plasma-derived therapies and biopharmaceutical innovations contributes to growing consumption across hospitals and specialized healthcare facilities.

In Canada, aging demographics, expanding surgical interventions, and increased organ transplants heighten demand for blood products. The growing use of immunoglobulins to treat immune deficiencies and neurological conditions adds pressure. Canada’s reliance on international plasma supplies, combined with rising clinical need, underscores the urgency for domestic collection and production expansion.

What Made Asia Pacific Significantly Grow in The Human Blood Products Market In 2024?

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by the growing and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases increases the demand for blood products for treatment increasing the demand. The government initiatives to promote voluntary blood donations for increasing safety and accessibility of the consumer during emergency fueling the growth of the market. The technological advancements in processing and storage systems influence the demand due to the increasing need, fueling the growth of the market.

China’s rapid healthcare modernization and increased access to advanced treatments fuel blood product demand. Expanding coverage of autoimmune and cancer therapies, along with growing surgical procedures, requires more plasma-derived products. Urbanization, longer lifespans, and improved diagnostic rates for rare diseases also significantly contribute to heightened usage across the country.

India’s rising healthcare access, expanding hospital infrastructure, and increased awareness of rare diseases contribute to growing blood product use. Higher demand for immunoglobulins and clotting factors in treating immune disorders and hemophilia plays a role. Population growth, trauma cases, and maternal care also drive sustained increases in blood product utilization.

Segmental Insights

Which Type Segment Dominated the Market?

The red blood cells segment held the largest share of the human blood products market in 2023. Red blood cell transfusions are often necessary for patients with iron deficiency or anemia, a condition where the body produces insufficient red blood cells. Such transfusions improve oxygen delivery and increase hemoglobin and iron levels.

The platelet segment is projected to grow substantially during the forecast period. Platelet transfusions are critical for patients with low platelet counts or platelet function disorders, helping to prevent or control bleeding. These transfusions are also essential when patients cannot produce enough platelets during cancer treatments.

How Did Blood Station Segment Dominated the Human Blood Products Market?

The blood station segment held a significant share of the market in 2023. The growth of blood stations worldwide has contributed to this, as they facilitate easier blood collection, storage, and transportation. A large number of people donate blood at these stations, which then supplies clinics, outpatient centers, and hospitals.

The hospital segment is expected to witness lucrative growth in the human blood products market during the forecast period. Most blood and blood products used to treat anemia, cancer, and other conditions requiring transfusions are utilized in hospitals. Additionally, blood transfusions are needed after major blood loss from surgeries, childbirth, or accidents, events that predominantly occur in hospital settings, ensuring a steady demand for blood.

Recent Developments

In October 2024 , Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies (Terumo BCT), a global pioneer in blood management systems, launched the ReveosTM Automated Blood Processing System in the US to help blood centers fulfill their platelet and blood supply needs while increasing staff productivity.

, Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies (Terumo BCT), a global pioneer in blood management systems, launched the ReveosTM Automated Blood Processing System in the US to help blood centers fulfill their platelet and blood supply needs while increasing staff productivity. In July 2025, the Omaha Fire Department launched Nebraska’s first ground-based prehospital blood transfusion program, an innovative and lifesaving initiative designed to improve survival rates in trauma and critical medical emergencies

Top Companies and Their Offerings to the Human Blood Products Market

Company Offerings Contributions to the Market CSL Immunoglobulins, albumin, coagulation factors (e.g., Factor VIII), specialty plasma therapies A global leader through CSL Behring invests heavily in R&D and plasma collection infrastructure. Expands access to life-saving therapies for rare and chronic conditions. BPL (Bio Products Laboratory) Immunoglobulins, clotting factors, albumin UK-based manufacturer focused on plasma-derived medicines. Supplies critical therapies to treat immunodeficiencies, bleeding disorders, and other conditions globally. Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Plasma fractionation, albumin, and therapeutic proteins Engages in innovative research in plasma therapy, with a focus on neurological and autoimmune diseases. Supports Japanese and Asian markets with quality blood-derived products. Takeda Immunoglobulins, albumin, coagulation factors, and other plasma-derived therapies Acquired Shire, becoming one of the largest producers in plasma therapies. Strong R&D and manufacturing presence in the U.S., EU, and Japan. Octapharma AG Immunoglobulins, clotting factors, albumin, specialty plasma products Family-owned Swiss company; extensive plasma collection network and global distribution. Strong in immunology and hematology therapeutic areas. Baxter Albumin, clotting factors, and surgical hemostats Historically significant in blood products; now more focused on surgical and hospital care. Continues to support essential therapeutic products globally. Grifols Immunoglobulins, albumin, clotting factors, and diagnostic tools Spanish multinational with a vertically integrated model from plasma collection to final product. A pioneer in plasma science and transfusion diagnostics. Kedrion SpA Coagulation factors, immunoglobulins, albumin An Italian company supporting rare disease treatment. Focuses on improving self-sufficiency in plasma products for nations with limited production capacity. Hualan Bio Albumin, immunoglobulins, clotting factors One of China’s largest plasma product manufacturers. Key player in Asia, rapidly expanding production, and investing in quality and safety advancements.

Human Blood Products Market Key Players

CSL

BPL

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

Takeda

Octapharma AG

Baxter

Grifols

Kedrion SpA

Hualan Bio



Segments Covered in The Report

By Type

Red Blood Cells

Platelets

Fresh Frozen Plasma

White Blood Cells

Others



By Application

Blood Station

Hospital

Others



By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





