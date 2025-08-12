AmpliTech Group To Release Q2 – 2025 Earnings On August 14th After Market Also Announces Investor’s Conference Call

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmpliTech Group, Inc . (Nasdaq: AMPG, AMPGW), a designer, developer, and manufacturer of state-of-the-art signal processing components for satellite, Public and Private 5G, and other communications networks, including the design of complete 5G/6G systems and a global distributor of packages and lids for integrated circuits assembly, today announced the company will release its Q2 2025 earnings report after market closing on August 14th. The company will also host an investor conference call at 5:00 PM on the same day.

Investor Earnings Call Details Date/Time: Thursday, August 14th, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET Dial-in Number: 1-833-630-0019 (domestic) or 1-412-317-1807 (international) Online Replay/Transcript: Audio file and call transcript will be posted to AmpliTech’s news page when available. Investor Questions: May be submitted to investors @amplitechgroup.com prior to the call

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc., comprising ﬁve divisions—AmpliTech Inc., Specialty Microwave, Spectrum Semiconductors Materials, AmpliTech Group Microwave Design Center, and AmpliTech Group True G Speed Services—is a leading designer, developer, manufacturer, and distributor of cutting-edge radio frequency (RF) microwave components and ORAN 5G network solutions. Serving global markets including satellite communications, telecommunications (5G & IoT), space exploration, defense, and quantum computing, AmpliTech Group is committed to advancing technology and innovation.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its oﬃcers. The words "may" "would" "will" "expect" "estimate" "anticipate" "believe" "intend" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements such as significant growth opportunities for its AGMDC and Spectrum Semiconductor Materials divisions, demand for innovative fabless chip design and post-wafer testing and packaging services, and anticipated growth in MMIC and LNA production are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward- looking statements because of various factors. Other risks are identiﬁed and described in more detail in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s ﬁlings with the SEC, which are available on our website and with the SEC at sec.gov. We undertake no obligation to update, and we do not have a policy of updating or revising these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Contacts:

Company Contact:

Jorge Flores

Tel: 631-521-7831

Investors@amplitechgroup.com

