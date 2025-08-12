The SBB Research Group Foundation Names July 2025 Grant Finalists: Excel Community Development Corporation, Foundation for Hearing and Speech Resources, Totally Positive Productions, Inc.

CHICAGO, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SBB Research Group Foundation recognizes three Chicago-area charities as the July 2025 finalists of its monthly grant program supporting impactful nonprofits (in alphabetical order):

Excel Community Development Corporation (Chicago, IL) empowers children and families through holistic, education-centered programs that restore what has been lost due to generations of systemic harm, poverty, trauma, and violence. Their mission is to deliver lasting, transformational care.





(Chicago, IL) empowers children and families through holistic, education-centered programs that restore what has been lost due to generations of systemic harm, poverty, trauma, and violence. Their mission is to deliver lasting, transformational care. Foundation for Hearing and Speech Resources (Chicago, IL) has supported children with hearing loss in Illinois for over 65 years. Through partnerships with hospitals, schools, and music programs, FHSR ensures children can fully participate in school and society, at no cost to families.





(Chicago, IL) has supported children with hearing loss in Illinois for over 65 years. Through partnerships with hospitals, schools, and music programs, FHSR ensures children can fully participate in school and society, at no cost to families. Totally Positive Productions, Inc. (Chicago, IL) engages youth and adults through creative, positive outlets that deter gang and drug involvement. By fostering talent and self-expression, the organization builds safer, more vibrant communities.



The Foundation encourages any 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization to apply for a grant at sbbrg.org/apply-for-grant. Donations are awarded to different organizations monthly.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies. In addition, the Foundation sponsors the SBBRG STEM Scholarship , which supports students pursuing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics degrees.

Contact: Erin Noonan

Organization: SBB Research Group Foundation

Email: grants@sbbrg.org

Address: 450 Skokie Blvd, Building 600, Northbrook, IL 60062 United States

Phone: 1-847-656-1111

Website: https://www.sbbrg.org