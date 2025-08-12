Conventional Refinery New-Build and Expansion Projects Outlook to 2030 | Global Refinery Projects Set for Expansion with 315 Projects Slated to Begin Operations by 2030

Dublin, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Conventional Refinery New-Build and Expansion Projects Outlook to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global conventional refinery projects landscape is poised for substantial growth between 2025 and 2030, primarily due to rising energy demand in emerging economies, and ongoing modernization of existing refineries.

Among the upcoming conventional refinery projects that are likely to commence operations during 2025 to 2030, expansion projects are at the forefront constituting 315 of the total 475 proposed projects. The remaining 160 are new build projects.



Report Scope

Count of global conventional refinery projects that are expected to start operations during 2025 to 2030 by type and development stage

Global conventional refinery projects capacity additions by type, region, and key countries for 2025 to 2030

Count, cost, capacity, and key details of major coking, catalytic cracker, hydrocracker, hydrotreater, alkylation, and reformer unit project expansions that are expected to start operations from 2025 to 2030

Details of major conventional refinery projects that are expected to start operations during 2025 to 2030 (including for key secondary units)

Reasons to Buy

Understand the count, capacity, development stage, and the total project cost outlook of major conventional refinery projects that are expected to start operations during 2025 to 2030

Gain insights on the count, cost, capacity, and key details of major coking, catalytic cracker, hydrocracker, hydrotreater, alkylation, and reformer unit project expansions from 2025 to 2030

Facilitate decision-making on the basis of strong conventional refinery projects data

Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights into the global conventional refinery industry

Assess your competitor's upcoming conventional refinery projects globally

Key Topics Covered:



Global Conventional Refinery Projects Outlook

Key Highlights

Global Conventional Refinery Projects Outlook by Type and Key Units

Conventional Refinery Projects Outlook by Development Stage

Conventional Refinery Capacity Additions by Type, Region, and Key Countries

Conventional Refinery Projects Cost Outlook by Type, Region, and Key Countries

Major Refinery New Build and Expansion Projects

Global CDU Expansion Projects Outlook

CDU Expansion Projects Outlook by Development Stage

CDU Expansion Projects Capacity Additions and Project Cost by Key Countries

Major CDU Expansion Projects

Global Hydrotreater Units Expansion Projects Outlook

Hydrotreater Units Expansion Projects Outlook by Development Stage

Hydrotreater Units Expansion Projects Capacity Additions and Project Cost by Key Countries

Major Hydrotreater Units Expansion Projects

Global Hydrocracker Units Expansion Projects Outlook

Hydrocracker Units Expansion Projects Outlook by Development Stage

Hydrocracker Units Expansion Projects Capacity Additions and Project Cost by Key Countries

Major Hydrocracker Units Expansion Projects

Global Catalytic Cracker Units Expansion Projects Outlook

Catalytic Cracker Units Expansion Projects Outlook by Development Stage

Catalytic Cracker Units Expansion Projects Capacity Additions and Project Cost by Key Countries

Major Catalytic Cracker Units Expansion Projects

Global Coking Units Expansion Projects Outlook

Coking Units Expansion Projects Outlook by Development Stage

Coking Units Expansion Projects Capacity Additions and Project Cost by Key Countries

Major Coking Units Expansion Projects

Global Alkylation Units Expansion Projects Outlook

Alkylation Units Expansion Projects Outlook by Development Stage

Alkylation Units Expansion Projects Capacity Additions and Project Cost by Key Countries

Major Alkylation Units Expansion Projects

Global Reformer Units Expansion Projects Outlook

Reformer Units Expansion Projects Outlook by Development Stage

Reformer Units Expansion Projects Capacity Additions and Project Cost by Key Countries

Major Reformer Units Expansion Projects

