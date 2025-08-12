LYT Named to Prestigious 2025 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies; Ranked in Top 10% of All Companies

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LYT, a leader in NextGen intelligent connected traffic technology solutions, proudly announced today its inaugural inclusion on the highly coveted Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. In a remarkable display of its regional growth and influence, LYT was ranked #7 among all companies in the San Francisco Bay Area. This achievement underscores LYT's exceptional growth, leading technology, and profound impact on urban mobility.

The Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment, its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Being named to this list and ranked within the top 10% is a testament to a company's robust growth, strategic vision, and commitment to excellence. It places LYT among an elite group of organizations that have demonstrated remarkable revenue growth and created significant economic impact. Past honorees include powerhouse brands like Microsoft, Oracle, Intuit, and HubSpot, highlighting the list's role in identifying future industry leaders.

LYT is transforming how cities move by giving them a smarter, simpler way to manage traffic. Utilizing AI, big data, and machine learning, LYT connects vehicles and infrastructure to prioritizes the flow of vehicles on roadways. By intelligently managing and predicting traffic patterns, LYT reduces congestion, shortens travel times, improves air quality, and enhances the reliability of mass transit and emergency vehicles.

In 2024 alone, LYT contributed to the reduction of more than 2,378 metric tons of transit bus CO2 emissions and saved 18,511 hours (equivalent to 110.8 weeks) by reducing red light wait times for transit buses. Additionally, as studied in one use case, LYT improved vehicle speed through intersections by 154% and preempted 128% more than legacy systems. These achievements highlight LYT's commitment to creating more efficient, sustainable, and safer urban environments.

For communities across North America, LYT represents a pivotal step forward in their quest for urban mobility solutions. By leveraging existing infrastructure and integrating seamlessly with current systems, LYT provides a cost-effective, municipal budget-friendly, and highly effective way to alleviate traffic woes, improve emergency response, and make public transportation more attractive. The company’s innovative approach not only addresses present challenges but also future-proofs cities by continuously learning and adapting to evolving traffic patterns.

"We are honored to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for the first time," said Timothy Menard, Founder and CEO of LYT. "This achievement is a direct reflection of our team's relentless dedication, the transformative power of our technology, and the trust our city partners place in us. I want to personally thank our incredible employees for their hard work and commitment, and our valued clients for their partnership and for believing in our mission. At LYT, we believe that smart cities start with smart traffic. Our mission is to empower communities to move more freely, safely, and sustainably, and this recognition reaffirms that we are making a meaningful impact on urban mobility across North America."

About LYT

LYT is the leading provider of smart cities NextGen intelligent connected vehicle technologies that power today’s Intelligent Transportation Systems. LYT’s AI-powered, open architecture, machine learning technology enables a suite of connected vehicle applications like transit signal priority and emergency vehicle preemption solutions that utilize pre-existing vehicle tracking sensors and city communication networks to dynamically adjust the phase and timing of traffic signals in real-time to provide sufficient green clearance time while minimally impacting cross traffic. LYT is headquartered in Silicon Valley and serves municipalities across the US and Canada. Learn more at LYT.ai.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/419ab714-93bc-4781-92e8-897a402d9479