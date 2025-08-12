Malaysia Residential Water Treatment Systems Market Report 2024-2025 & 2031 Featuring CUCKOO, Panasonic, Doulton, Bacfree, NEP, Amway, Nesh, ELKEN, SK Magic, Coway, and The 3M Co

Dublin, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2025 Malaysia Residential Water Treatment Systems Market" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Malaysia Residential Water Treatment Market research report offers a detailed examination of the market size, growth prospects, and market share analysis by product type and technology. It includes comprehensive data on competitive market shares and revenue forecasts from 2024 to 2031.
The report delves into key market segments, breaking down competitive market shares by system types, such as point-of-use countertop and under-the-sink systems, point-of-use faucet mounts, point-of-entry systems, and pitcher systems. It provides insights into market forecasts and growth rates for these systems and their replacement filters, highlighting trends across various segments, including pricing trends segmented into brackets: under $300, $300-$600, $601-$900, and over $900.
Additionally, the report analyzes market shares by technology, including carbon, reverse osmosis (RO), ultraviolet (UV), and other emerging technologies. Detailed profiles of leading companies in the sector are featured, including CUCKOO International (MAL)., Panasonic Corporation, Doulton, Bacfree, NEP Holdings, Amway, Nesh, ELKEN Sdn Bhd, SK Magic, Coway, and The 3M Company, among others. These profiles include insights into competitive factors and strategic positions within the market.
Moreover, the analysis considers consumer behavior, identifying market trends and understanding new product developments, growth drivers, restraints, and challenges. The report outlines key competitive factors shaping the industry and examines how pricing strategies impact consumer preferences and market dynamics.
For those seeking strategic guidance, each report purchase includes an hour of Analyst Inquiry Time, offering personalized consultation opportunities to further explore strategic advice and business alignment solutions.
This market research report serves as an invaluable resource for stakeholders aiming to understand the Malaysia Residential Water Treatment Market dynamics, enabling them to make informed decisions based on reliable data and market insights. With a focus on informing strategic business decisions, the report is a must-have for companies aiming to innovate and excel in this competitive market landscape.
Key Topics Covered:
I. Definitions
II. Acronyms
III. Country Profile, U.S.
IV. Major Data Points
V. Competitive Factors
VI. Consumer Behaviour
VII. Market Drivers/Impact
- Poor water quality and irregular water supply
- Rising disposable incomes
- Growing health-consciousness
- Multifunctional water treatment system
- Expansion of direct selling and increased product awareness
- Growing rental market
VIII. Market Restraints/Impact
- Increasing demand for bottled water
- Price sensitive
- Availability of cheap alternatives
IX. Market Trends
X. Pricing Trends
XI. Market Data
- Revenue forecast, total market, 2022-2029
- Revenue forecast, point-of-use CT & UTS, 2022-2029
- Market share by point-of-use CT & UTS, by revenues, water treatment systems, 2022
- Revenue forecast, point-of-entry water treatment systems, 2022-2029
- Market share, by revenues, point-of-entry water treatment systems, 2022
- Revenue forecast, point-of-entry, replacement filters 2022-2029
Companies Featured
- Coway Co.Ltd.
- Cuckoo Homesys Co Ltd.
- Panasonic Corporation
- NEP Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad Company
- Amway
- Nesh
- ELKEN Sdn Bhd
- The 3M Company
