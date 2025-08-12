MarketsandMarkets Unveils Contact Enrichment Hub for B2B Pipeline Wins

Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketsandMarkets, a leading provider of AI-powered sales intelligence solutions, today announced the launch of its comprehensive Contact Enrichment Hub, designed to revolutionize B2B pipeline development and accelerate revenue growth. The new platform integrates advanced contact enrichment capabilities with the company's flagship SalesPlay Revenue Intelligence Platform to deliver unprecedented account intelligence and sales automation.

The Contact Enrichment Hub addresses critical gaps in traditional data enrichment approaches by combining real-time contact data enhancement with predictive sales intelligence. Unlike conventional enrichment tools that merely provide static contact information, MarketsandMarkets' solution operationalizes enriched data for immediate pipeline impact through its integrated Account Intelligence framework.

"Contact enrichment is no longer just about filling missing fields in your CRM," said a MarketsandMarkets spokesperson. "Our Contact Enrichment Hub transforms raw contact data into actionable revenue intelligence, enabling sales teams to spot opportunities before competitors and close deals faster."

Key features of the Contact Enrichment Hub include automated lead enrichment, real-time contact verification, behavioral intent signals, and seamless CRM integration. The platform leverages AI-powered data enrichment to provide comprehensive prospect intelligence, including technographic data, firmographic insights, and buying intent indicators.

The solution integrates with MarketsandMarkets' SalesPlay platform, which utilizes six specialized AI agents to automate sales processes from opportunity identification to deal closure. This integration enables sales teams to access enriched contact data alongside personalized sales materials, competitive intelligence, and revenue forecasting capabilities.

The Contact Enrichment Hub is available immediately as part of MarketsandMarkets' Sales Intelligence suite, offering organizations a complete solution for data-driven B2B sales success.