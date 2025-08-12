Verkkokauppa.com Oyj STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 12 August 2025 at 17:30 EEST

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj: Composition of the Shareholders' Nomination Board

The Annual General Meeting of Verkkokauppa.com Oyj resolved on 31 March 2020 to establish a Shareholders’ Nomination Board. The Nomination Board consists of the Company’s three largest shareholders or persons nominated by such shareholders. The right to nominate members is determined based on the shareholding on the last working day of May preceding the Annual General Meeting. The Chair of the Board is an expert member of the Nomination Board.

The members of Verkkokauppa.com’s Nomination Board are:

Samuli Seppälä , Founder of Verkkokauppa.com, representing himself,

, Founder of Verkkokauppa.com, representing himself, Erkka Kohonen , Senior Portfolio Manager, nominated by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company, and

, Senior Portfolio Manager, nominated by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company, and Janne Kujala, Head of Nordic Equities, nominated by Evli Fund Management Company Ltd.

At its organizational meeting on 12 August 2025, the Nomination Board elected Erkka Kohonen as its Chair.

Arja Talma, Chair of the Board of Verkkokauppa.com Oyj, acts as an expert member of the Nomination Board.

The Shareholders’ Nomination Board prepares proposals on the number, election, and remuneration of the members of the Board to the General Meeting. The Nomination Board shall submit its proposal to the Board every year by the last business day of February preceding the next Annual General Meeting.

For more information, please contact:

Erkka Kohonen

Chair of the Shareholders’ Nomination Board

erkka.kohonen@varma.fi

Tel. +358 10 309 5555

Arja Talma

Chair of the Board of Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

arja.talma@boardman.fi

Tel. +358 10 309 5555

Klaus Korhonen, Head of Legal

klaus.korhonen@verkkokauppa.com

Tel. +358 50 32 555 28

Verkkokauppa.com is an e-commerce pioneer that stands passionately on the customer’s side. Verkkokauppa.com accelerates the transition of commerce to online with Finland’s fastest deliveries and ultimate convenience. The company leads the way by offering one-hour deliveries to more than 1.7 million customers, a winning assortment and probably always cheaper prices. Every day, the company strives to find more streamlined ways to surpass its customers´ expectations and to create a new norm for buying and owning.

Verkkokauppa.com was founded in 1992 and has been online since day one. The company’s revenue in 2024 was EUR 468 million and it employs around 600 people. Verkkokauppa.com is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.