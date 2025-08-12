CTI Introduces Technology Partnership with UKG

FOLSOM, Calif., Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTI, a leader in tax credit and incentive solutions, has announced a new technology partnership with UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions. With 350 technology and services partners, UKG provides one of the largest and most collaborative partner ecosystems in the HCM industry, focused on creating better employee experiences for all people, to improve business outcomes.

With this collaboration, organizations that utilize both CTI and UKG Pro as well as UKG Ready can benefit from CTI’s technology. Employers can screen candidates for tax credit eligibility directly within their existing recruiting workflows, eliminating the need for separate systems or manual handoffs. From candidate application to onboarding, CTI’s platform delivers a more efficient and unified experience.

“This is about making tax credit screening effortless,” said Darren Labrie, Principal at CTI. “By embedding our expertise directly into UKG workflows, we’re enabling organizations to capture financial benefits at the earliest stage of the hiring process without adding friction.”

UKG solutions are developed on the FleX platform, a modern technology framework with a highly adaptable API framework that anchors UKG solutions in the flow of work, connecting existing IT systems with innovative applications to enhance workplace productivity, efficiency, and employee satisfaction.

“At UKG, we strive to create lifelong partnerships with our customers, helping them create modern people experiences to drive better business outcomes and anticipate employee needs beyond just work,” said Mike May, vice president of technology partnerships at UKG. “By cultivating a highly engaged ecosystem of technology partners, including CTI, we’re able to help create a more seamless and empowering technology experience.”

The integration is fully embedded in the UKG Recruiting Gateway, allowing employers to identify tax credit opportunities during the applicant stage while keeping every step of the process within the UKG platform. With CTI auto-pulling relevant hiring data, HR teams can reduce paperwork and streamline the submission process.

Real-time dashboards and status tracking are also available inside the UKG system, giving employers full visibility into their tax credit performance without needing to toggle between platforms. This seamless experience makes it easier for HR and finance teams to collaborate while capturing every eligible dollar.

This partnership underscores a shared commitment to driving value through simplicity, helping organizations maximize incentive opportunities while staying focused on talent and growth.

Find out more about this partnership in the UKG Marketplace.

