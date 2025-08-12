INVESTOR ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT) Investors – Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm 

ATLANTA, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against SelectQuote, Inc. (“SelectQuote” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SLQT). The lawsuit alleges that: (1) that the Company was directing Medicare beneficiaries to the plans offered by insurers that best compensated SelectQuote, regardless of the quality or suitability of the insurers’ plans; (2) that SelectQuote did not provided unbiased comparison shopping for Medicare Advantage insurance plans; (3) that SelectQuote received illegal kickbacks to steer Medicare beneficiaries to certain insurers and limit enrollment in competitors’ plans; (4) that as a result, SelectQuote had not complied with applicable laws, regulations, and contractual provisions; (5) that SelectQuote was vulnerable to regulatory and legal sanctions as a result of its conduct, including claims that it had violated the False Claims Act; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased shares of SelectQuote between September 9, 2020 and May 1, 2025, and experienced a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832, or by visiting the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/selectquote/ for more information.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is October 10, 2025.

