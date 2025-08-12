Car Rental Market Forecast and Competitive Analysis Report 2025-2033 Featuring Avis, Carzonrent India, Eco rent a car, Enterprise, Europcar, Localiza, Sixt, Hertz

Dublin, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Car Rental Market Insights, Trends & Forecast 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Car Rental Market was USD 129.66 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to grow to USD 300.03 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 9.77% over the forecast period.

The market is fueled by growing tourism, urban mobility patterns, online reservation platforms, and the growing need for flexible transportation modes in corporate, leisure, and on-demand travel segments globally.The attractiveness of the market is also enhanced by changing lifestyle choices, waning desire for car ownership, and growing service networks in developed and emerging economies.





Increase in Tourism and Business Travel Demand



Global recovery in leisure and business travel has strongly fueled demand for rental cars. People prefer the freedom, privacy, and comfort of renting a car compared to using public transportation. Whether for holiday exploration or business travel, car rentals offer local mobility. With air travel becoming more typical post-pandemic, airport pickup and dropoff based rentals along with city-based pick-up points are doing well.

Short-term car rental bookings in popular tourist areas, particularly in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Americas, are seeing significant growth. In 2023, foreign visitor arrivals were 89% of the pre-pandemic level, and during January-September 2024, they were 98%, as per United Nations Tourism Agency data. As per fresh data for 2023, foreign travel-generated export earning came to USD 1.8 Trillion, which is roughly the same as before the pandemic (1% lower in real terms than in 2019). Car rentals offer travelers the freedom to move at their convenience, to places that are not easily accessible by public transport.



Urbanization and Evolving Ownership Trends



As cities become more populous and it is no longer feasible to own cars because of their high prices and scarce parking space, urbanites are turning toward car-sharing and rental services. Millennials and Gen Z in especially so are turning toward mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) rather than having cars. Car rentals provide them with flexible access without long-term financial commitment. This development is driving both short-term and subscription-based rentals, particularly in megacities with increasing traffic congestion and environmental codes that discourage private car ownership.



Technology and App-Based Booking Platforms



Digital innovation is transforming the car rental market. Online sites and mobile apps now enable customers to compare prices, book a vehicle instantly, and make transactions without paper. Convenience features like contactless pickup/drop-off, keyless entry, real-time availability of vehicles, and GPS tracking are improving user convenience. Collaboration with AI and data analytics is also assisting providers in fleet utilization optimization and offer personalization.

With consumers wanting quicker, smarter experiences, technology-enabled rental services are becoming a competitive differentiator. March 2023: IndusGo, a self-drive car rental business, raised INR 100 crore (USD 11.75 Million) in its second financing round to support expansion and technology upgrade. The capital will be utilized to increase its fleet, go to new markets, and enhance the user experience and app. As a member of Indus Motors Group, IndusGo seeks to offer flexible and economical self-drive rental options in various Indian cities.



Challenges in the Global Car Rental Industry

Rising Operation and Maintenance Expenses



Car rental companies face increasing vehicle acquisition costs due to global supply chain issues and semiconductor shortages. Maintenance, insurance, and fuel prices are also rising. These costs eat into profit margins and can lead to higher rental prices, potentially deterring budget-conscious customers.

Additionally, fleet downtime due to delayed servicing or part availability can reduce vehicle availability, negatively impacting customer satisfaction. Managing a well-maintained, cost-efficient fleet is becoming more complex, especially for small to mid-sized operators.



Regulatory Complexity and Liability Exposure



Operations in multiple jurisdictions involve regulatory concerns such as diverse insurance regulations, emission standards, taxation policies, and driver verification procedures. Additionally, incidents such as accidents, theft, or misuse of the vehicle create liability and legal issues, particularly in areas where there is no consolidated regulatory environment.

More stringent environmental regulations are also compelling businesses to invest in electric or hybrid vehicles, which necessitates investment in infrastructure and training. Adjusting to these legal and regulatory pressures is imperative for maintaining long-term business in the international market.



Global Online Car Rental Market



The car rental market's online segment has seen explosive growth, fueled by mobile uptake, digital payments, and demand for touchless experiences from consumers. Sites such as Hertz, Enterprise, Avis, and more recent digital native firms such as Turo and Zoomcar provide frictionless app-based booking. Price transparency, vehicle comparisons, and hassle-free cancellation policies are attractive features. The trend towards online rental patterns also supports greater geographic coverage and operational effectiveness. With users demanding more self-service and mobile-first engagement, the online segment will be the future of car rental offerings.

Avis Budget Group, Inc.

Carzonrent India Private Limited

Eco rent a car

Enterprise Holdings Inc.

Enterprise Rent-A-Car

Europcar

Localiza

Sixt SE

The Hertz Corporation

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $129.66 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $300.03 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.7% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology

2.1 Data Source

2.2 Research Approach

2.3 Forecast Projection Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Global Car Rental Market

5.1 Historical Market Trends

5.2 Market Forecast



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Booking Type

6.2 By Rental Length

6.3 By Vehicle Type

6.4 By Application

6.5 By End-User

6.6 By Countries



7. By Booking Type

7.1 Offline Booking

7.1.1 Market Analysis

7.1.2 Market Size & Forecast

7.2 Online Booking



8. Rental Length

8.1 Short Term

8.1.1 Market Analysis

8.1.2 Market Size & Forecast

8.2 Long Term



9. Vehicle Type

9.1 Luxury

9.1.1 Market Analysis

9.1.2 Market Size & Forecast

9.2 Executive

9.3 Economy

9.4 SUVs

9.5 Others



10. Application

10.1 Leisure/Tourism

10.1.1 Market Analysis

10.1.2 Market Size & Forecast

10.2 Business



11. End-User

11.1 Self-Driven

11.1.1 Market Analysis

11.1.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.2 Chauffeur-Driven



12. Countries

12.1 North America

12.1.1 United States

12.1.1.1 Market Analysis

12.1.1.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.1.2 Canada

12.2 Europe

12.2.1 France

12.2.2 Germany

12.2.3 Italy

12.2.4 Spain

12.2.5 United Kingdom

12.2.6 Belgium

12.2.7 Netherlands

12.2.8 Turkey

12.3 Asia Pacific

12.3.1 China

12.3.2 Japan

12.3.3 India

12.3.4 South Korea

12.3.5 Thailand

12.3.6 Malaysia

12.3.7 Indonesia

12.3.8 Australia

12.3.9 New Zealand

12.4 Latin America

12.4.1 Brazil

12.4.2 Mexico

12.4.3 Argentina

12.5 Middle East & Africa

12.5.1 Saudi Arabia

12.5.2 UAE

12.5.3 South Africa



13. Value Chain Analysis



14. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

14.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

14.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

14.3 Degree of Competition

14.4 Threat of New Entrants

14.5 Threat of Substitutes



15. SWOT Analysis

15.1 Strength

15.2 Weakness

15.3 Opportunity

15.4 Threats



16. Pricing Benchmark Analysis

16.1 Avis Budget Group, Inc.

16.2 Carzonrent India Private Limited

16.3 Eco rent a car

16.4 Enterprise Holdings, Inc.

16.5 Enterprise Rent-A-Car

16.6 Europcar

16.7 Localiza

16.8 Sixt SE

16.9 The Hertz Corporation



17. Key Players Analysis

