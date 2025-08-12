NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY JURISDICTION FOR WHICH THE SAME COULD BE UNLAWFUL. THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF SECURITIES FOR SALE IN ANY JURISDICTION, INCLUDING IN THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA.

12 August 2025

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

Close of Offer to Further Applications

On 9 October 2024, Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (the “Company”) launched an offer for subscription to raise up to £20 million (the “Offer"). Full details of the Offer are contained in a prospectus (the “Prospectus"), which was published by the Company on 9 October 2024 and supplemented by a supplementary prospectus published on 20 December 2024 (the "Supplementary Prospectus").

As set out under the terms of the Offer, the Board announces that as of 12.00 p.m. on 12 August 2025 the Offer is closed to further applications.

