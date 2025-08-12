Property Management Experts Celebrates New Stockton Headquarters, Enhancing Client Convenience

Stockton, CA, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Property Management Experts (PME), Stockton’s premier property management company with 47 years of trusted community service, is pleased to announce the opening of its new headquarters located at 2105 W March Lane, Suite 1. The move enhances accessibility, increases operational efficiency, and provides clients and partners a modern, comfortable environment tailored specifically to their needs.





Karen Carlson, President of PME, and Terry Hull Jr., alongside a team member, accepting the Best of San Joaquin Award for Best Property Management Company in San Joaquin County, CA.

The strategic relocation to West March Lane positions the PME team to better serve the growing number of property owners, investors, and tenants throughout Stockton, Tracy, Modesto, and the broader San Joaquin County region in California.

Key benefits of the new location include:

Easy-to-find location on West March Lane

Improved parking and client accessibility

Spacious and comfortable client meeting areas

Enhanced operational capacity for streamlined service

In addition to the new office location, PME has recently introduced a state-of-the-art property listings portal, enhancing the marketing capabilities available to clients. This innovative platform significantly expands property visibility online, helping landlords reach a broader and more targeted audience throughout the Central Valley, attracting highly qualified tenants and reducing vacancies quickly and effectively.

“Our new office is much more than just a change of address—it represents our continued dedication to providing exceptional, personalized service,” said Karen Carlson, President at Property Management Experts. “We are proud to offer our clients a space designed with their comfort, convenience, and needs in mind, enabling us to serve our community better than ever.”

Founded in 1977, Property Management Experts is a family-owned business known for its outstanding property management solutions, serving both residential and commercial properties across San Joaquin County. With nearly five decades of proven expertise, PME remains committed to delivering reliable, professional, and locally-focused service.

Clients and community members are encouraged to visit the new office weekdays from 9 AM–5 PM or contact PME directly at (209) 465-5000 for personalized property management services and advice.





Modern receptionist lobby area featuring a vibrant and welcoming backdrop at Property Management Experts' new Stockton office.

Media Contact:

Property Management Experts

2105 W March Lane, Suite 1

Stockton, CA 95207

Phone: (209) 465-5000

Website: www.pmerents.com

Email: marketing@pmerents.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.youtube.com/embed/G1etLfAfT6g