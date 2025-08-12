Saudi Arabia Frozen Vegetables Market Forecast and Competitive Analysis Report 2025-2033 Featuring Conagra Brands, Hormel Foods, Unilever, Kraft Heinz, Nomad Foods, B&G Foods, Greenyard

Dublin, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Frozen Vegetables Market Size - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Saudi Arabia Frozen Vegetables Market is expected to reach US$ 659.62 million by 2033 from US$ 416.9 million in 2024, with a CAGR of 5.23% from 2025 to 2033.

The market for frozen veggies in Saudi Arabia is developing due to a number of factors, including urbanization, growing retail infrastructure, growing health consciousness, the need for quick meal options, and shifting consumer habits.





A number of important variables are driving the frozen vegetable market in Saudi Arabia. Consumer preference for frozen vegetables, which maintain their nutritional value, is a result of growing health and nutrition consciousness. Convenient meal options are in high demand due to busy lifestyles and urbanization; frozen vegetables provide time savings without sacrificing quality.

These products are now more widely available thanks to the growth of contemporary retail formats including supermarkets, hypermarkets, and internet platforms. The quality and shelf life of frozen vegetables have been enhanced by technological developments like Individually Quick Freezing (IQF) technology, while cultural changes have increased the acceptance of frozen foods in Saudi cuisine.



Growth Drivers for the Saudi Arabia Frozen Vegetables Market

Changing Lifestyles and Busy Schedules



The market for frozen veggies in Saudi Arabia is mostly driven by shifting lifestyles and hectic schedules. Convenient, time-saving meal solutions are becoming more and more in demand as more people, particularly women, enter the job. Saudi Arabia's Q4 2024 labor data show that the country's employment rate is 66.4%.

Saudi women's employment rate was 36.0%, compared to 27.9% for non-Saudi women. In the meantime, the employment rates for Saudi and non-Saudi men were 66.2% and 93.2%, respectively. A growing consumer sector that seeks ready-to-use food goods, such as frozen veggies, that save preparation time without sacrificing nutrition is reflected in this change in employment dynamics. Thus, the demand for and expansion of the frozen fruits and vegetables market in Saudi Arabia are being positively impacted by this changing lifestyle as well as a more active workforce.



Foodservice Industry Growth



The market for frozen vegetables is significantly influenced by the quick expansion of the foodservice sector in Saudi Arabia. The Kingdom's thriving tourism industry is driving up demand for reliable, superior, and conveniently preserved food ingredients in lodging facilities, dining establishments, and catering services. Saudi Arabia achieved this milestone seven years ahead of schedule in 2023, surpassing 100 million visitors. 2019 saw overall tourism expenditures of SAR 255.6 billion (about USD 69.01 billion), or 4.4% of the nation's GDP.

While domestic tourism brought in 81.9 million people, international tourism brought in 27.4 million visitors and SAR 141.2 billion (USD 38.12 billion). The demand for frozen veggies, which provide chefs and foodservice providers with convenience, a long shelf life, and decreased waste, is rising as a result of the increase in tourism and hospitality activity. The market for frozen vegetables in Saudi Arabia is therefore being directly boosted by the expanding foodservice and hospitality industries.



Improved Cold Chain Infrastructure



The market for frozen vegetables in Saudi Arabia is expanding due in large part to improved cold chain infrastructure. The growing demand for frozen foods has made improvements in cold storage and transportation methods crucial to preserving the safety and quality of the final product. The Kingdom has made significant investments to develop refrigerated logistics networks, which have allowed for effective distribution in both urban and rural areas.

By reducing spoiling, these enhancements guarantee that frozen veggies maintain their freshness and nutritious content throughout the production process and at the moment of sale. Improved cold chain capabilities also help the expanding restaurant and retail industries by guaranteeing a steady supply. Consequently, dependable cold chain systems are boosting consumer confidence in frozen vegetable goods throughout Saudi Arabia and enabling industry expansion.



Challenges in the Saudi Arabia Frozen Vegetables Market

Consumer Preference for Fresh Produce



The Saudi Arabian market for frozen veggies is severely hampered by consumers' preference for fresh food. Compared to frozen vegetables, many consumers believe that fresh vegetables are healthier, more natural, and taste better. This assumption stems from cultural norms and traditional purchasing patterns that support buying fresh ingredients on a regular basis.

Misconceptions regarding frozen veggies continue to exist despite improvements in freezing technology that maintain quality and nutrition. Market expansion is constrained by this inclination, particularly among older and rural people. More consumer education and awareness initiatives emphasizing the nutritional value, safety, and convenience of frozen veggies are required to combat this.



High Import Dependence



The market for frozen vegetables in Saudi Arabia has significant challenges due to its high reliance on imports. The market is susceptible to disruptions in the global supply chain, fluctuating import prices, and currency instability because a significant amount of frozen veggies are acquired from foreign vendors. This dependence has an impact on product availability and price stability, particularly during times of global crisis or geopolitical unrest.

The Kingdom's Vision 2030 objectives of food security and self-sufficiency are also at odds with it since it restricts the growth of indigenous agricultural and processing capacities. A more robust and sustainable frozen vegetable market requires increased investment in agri-processing facilities and local production to lessen reliance on imports.

Key Players Analysis: Company Overview, Key Persons, Recent Development & Strategies, Sales Analysis

Conagra Brands

Hormel Foods

Unilever PLC

The Kraft Heinz Company

Nomad Foods Ltd

B&G Foods, Inc.

Greenyard

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $416.9 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $659.62 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Saudi Arabia



