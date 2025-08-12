US Outdoor Furniture and Kitchen Market Analysis Report 2025-2033 Featuring IKEA, Ashley Furniture, Brown Jordan, Keter, Agio, Lloyd Flanders, Barbeques Galore, Century, Kimball, Restoration Hardware

Dublin, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Outdoor Furniture and Kitchen Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States outdoor furniture and kitchen market was valued at US$ 8.77 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 16.92 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.59% from 2025 to 2033. This growth is driven by increasing consumer interest in outdoor living spaces, rising home renovation trends, and demand for durable, stylish, weather-resistant furniture and kitchen solutions.







Outdoor furniture and kitchens refer to specially designed furnishings and cooking setups for outdoor spaces such as patios, gardens, balconies, and backyards. These include chairs, tables, sofas, loungers, fire pits, grills, countertops, and storage units made from weather-resistant materials like wicker, teak, aluminum, and stainless steel to withstand various climates.



The popularity of outdoor furniture and kitchens has surged as homeowners seek to extend their living spaces beyond the indoors. The growing outdoor dining, barbecues, and entertainment trend has increased demand for stylish and functional outdoor setups. People prioritize comfort, aesthetics, and durability when selecting outdoor furniture.

Innovations such as modular designs, eco-friendly materials, and smart outdoor kitchens have further fueled this market's expansion. With more individuals investing in home improvement and outdoor leisure, the demand for high-quality outdoor furniture and kitchens is expected to continue rising, making them an essential part of modern home design.



Growth Drivers in the United States Outdoor Furniture and Kitchen Market

Rising Home Improvement and Outdoor Living Trends



The rising interest in home improvement and outdoor living is driving the U.S. outdoor furniture and kitchen market. Homeowners are investing in backyard renovations and stylish outdoor spaces, fueled by remote work and home gatherings. Demand for durable, multi-functional furniture, as well as popular items like fire pits and outdoor dining setups, is increasing. This focus on outdoor living is expected to lead to further market expansion.

The American Institute of Architects' Home Design Trends Survey indicates that 69.2% of residential architects expect increased demand for outdoor living areas by 2023. Meanwhile, the International Casual Furnishings Association noted that US consumers spent nearly $8.5 billion on outdoor furniture and accessories in 2023, a 12% increase from the previous year.



Growth in Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Products



Environmental concerns and sustainability trends are shaping the outdoor furniture and kitchen market. Consumers increasingly opt for eco-friendly furniture from recycled plastic, bamboo, reclaimed wood, and sustainable teak. Manufacturers are responding by developing weather-resistant and environmentally responsible materials that cater to eco-conscious buyers. Green certifications, such as FSC-certified wood and low-emission coatings, have gained importance among buyers prioritizing sustainability.

Additionally, companies are launching modular and biodegradable outdoor furniture to reduce waste. The push toward sustainable living and responsible consumerism is expected to drive continued innovation and sales growth in the United States outdoor furniture and kitchen market. Feb 2025, Draper James, founded by Reese Witherspoon, is collaborating with POLYWOOD, renowned for its sustainable outdoor furniture. The Draper James by POLYWOOD Savannah Collection combines Southern hospitality with outdoor living, ideal for everyday enjoyment and entertaining.



Advancements in Smart Outdoor Furniture and Kitchen Technology



The integration of technology into outdoor furniture and kitchens is revolutionizing the market. Consumers are increasingly looking for smart outdoor solutions that enhance convenience and functionality. Innovations such as solar-powered LED furniture, automated awnings, weather-resistant Bluetooth speakers, and self-cleaning outdoor kitchen appliances are gaining popularity. Smart grills with temperature control and Wi-Fi connectivity enhance cooking experiences, while automated misting systems and climate-controlled seating improve outdoor comfort.

These technological advancements cater to modern lifestyles and elevate the overall outdoor experience. As more homeowners seek smart outdoor solutions, demand for tech-integrated furniture and kitchen products will continue to grow. March 2023, Fresco, a leading smart kitchen platform, launched KitchenOS, an all-in-one operating system that enhances the value of connected appliances. It combines IoT appliance control, branded app development, smart recipes, and engagement tools to make cooking effortless. KitchenOS also helps manufacturers connect with customers and send personalized content based on appliance usage.



Challenges in the United States Outdoor Furniture and Kitchen Market

High Cost of Quality Outdoor Furniture and Kitchen Products



One of the biggest challenges in the market is the high cost of durable and high-quality outdoor furniture and kitchen setups. Products made from premium materials like teak, wrought iron, and stainless steel are often expensive, limiting affordability for many consumers. Advanced features such as weatherproof coatings, UV-resistant fabrics, and built-in smart technology increase prices.

The cost of shipping and logistics for bulky outdoor furniture also contributes to high retail prices. While budget-friendly alternatives exist, they often lack durability and weather resistance. Addressing affordability concerns without compromising quality remains a significant challenge for manufacturers and retailers.



Weather and Seasonal Dependency



The outdoor furniture and kitchen market is highly seasonal, with demand peaking during warmer months and declining in colder seasons. Consumers may hesitate to invest in outdoor furniture due to maintenance concerns in regions with extreme weather conditions, such as heavy snowfall, hurricanes, or intense heat.

Additionally, unpredictable climate changes and weather patterns impact consumer purchasing behavior. Retailers must navigate inventory management challenges and seasonal fluctuations in demand. Some companies have introduced all-weather furniture and protective covers to address this issue. Still, the market remains vulnerable to weather-related uncertainties affecting sales and overall market growth.

Company Analysis: Overview, Key Persons, Recent Developments, Revenue

Inter IKEA Holding B.V.

Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc.

Brown Jordan

Keter Group

Agio International

Lloyd Flanders, Inc.

Barbeques Galore

Century Furniture LLC

Kimball International Inc.

Restoration Hardware

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $8.77 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $16.92 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.5% Regions Covered United States



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. United States Outdoor Furniture and Kitchen Market



6. Market Share

6.1 By Product

6.2 By Material

6.3 By Application

6.4 By Distribution channel

6.5 By Region



7. Product

7.1 Furniture

7.1.1 Seating Sets

7.1.2 Loungers

7.1.3 Dining Sets

7.1.4 Chairs

7.1.5 Table

7.1.6 Others

7.2 Kitchen



8. Material

8.1 Wood

8.2 Metal

8.3 Plastic

8.4 Others



9. Application

9.1 Residential

9.2 Commercial



10. Distribution Channel

10.1 Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

10.2 Furniture Stores

10.3 Online stores

10.4 Others



11. Region

11.1 East

11.2 West

11.3 North

11.4 South



12. Porter's Five Analysis

12.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.3 Degree of Rivalry

12.4 Threat of New Entrants

12.5 Threat of Substitutes



13. SWOT Analysis

13.1 Strength

13.2 Weakness

13.3 Opportunity

13.4 Threat



14. Company Analysis

