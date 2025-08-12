Research-Grade Proteins Market to Expand at 15.57% CAGR by 2034

Ottawa, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a study published by Towards Healthcare, a sister firm of Precedence Research, the global research-grade proteins market size will grow from USD 1.13 billion in 2024 to around USD 4.81 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 15.57%.

The growth of the market is driven by advancements in proteomics research, increased R and D investments, and personalized medicine, which has increased the growth of the market.

Key Takeaways

North America dominated the research-grade proteins market share by 45%.

Asia Pacific is estimated to host the fastest-growing research-grade proteins market during the forecast period.

By product, the cytokines & growth factors segment held the largest share of the research grade proteins market in 2024 and is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

By host cell, the mammalian cells segment held the largest research-grade proteins market share in 2024.

By host cell, the bacterial cells segment is anticipated to achieve the fastest growth rate in the research-grade proteins market during the predicted timeframe.

By end-use, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment dominated the research grade proteins market in 2024.

Market Overview & Potential

Proteins that have been manufactured and refined to exacting standards of quality and purity, especially for use in scientific research, are known as research-grade proteins. Molecular biology, biochemistry, cell biology, and drug discovery are just a few of the many experimental and analytical fields in which these proteins are essential.

For examining the structure, connections, and function of proteins as well as for creating new treatment approaches, they are essential resources. Proteomics and genomics advancements, growing applications in drug development, the adoption of advanced research tools in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors, and increased awareness of innovative technologies are some of the major trends anticipated during the forecast period.

What is the Growth Potential Responsible for the Growth of the research-grade proteins market?

The growth of the market is driven by the growing demand for specific protein types like recombinant proteins, antibodies, and enzymes for therapies and treatment of autoimmune diseases, immune checkpoint proteins and cytokines, and growth factors for inflammation and regenerative medicine, which influences the growth of the market.

The technological advancements, like protein engineering and expression, along with advancements in purification and analysis, influence the growth of the market. The expanding applications like clinical trials, the biopharmaceutical industry, and academic and research institutions, fuel the growth of the market, supporting the expansion of the market.

What Are the Growing Trends Associated With the Research-Grade Proteins Market?

Increased R&D Funding

Government and academic institutions increased research and development funding for innovation increases the growth of the market.



Biopharmaceutical Industry Growth

The growing need for high-quality protein in drug discovery and development influences the growth of the industry, driving demand in the market.



Personalized Medicine

The demand for personalized medicines due to the growing geriatric population which increases the demand for specific protein research tools.



Proteomics Advancements

Progress in proteomics for structure and function advancements fuels the growth of the market.



Demand for Advanced Research Tools

The need for reliance and precision in the research tools in biotechnology and pharmaceutical research is increasing, fueling the growth.



What Is the Growing Challenge In the Research-Grade Proteins Market?

The key challenge which hinders the growth of the market are the stringent standards, regulatory mandates, contamination control, data integrity, variability and reproducibility are some of the challenges which limits the growth of the market. The other major challenge is the high production cost, which includes licensing fees, stable expression system, capital, and operational expenses, limiting the scalability, which hinders the growth and expansion of the market.

Regional Analysis

How Did North America Dominate The Research-Grade Proteins Market In 2024?

North America dominated the research-grade proteins market in 2024. The U.S. and Canada play important roles. With significant investments in research and development, the U.S., home to a thriving biotechnology and pharmaceutical sector, drives market growth. The rising demand for premium proteins is mainly fueled by large research institutes, biotech firms, and pharmaceutical conglomerates.

Canada also makes a notable contribution, thanks to its growing bio-sciences industry and strong university research base. Supporting the region's dominance are advanced technical infrastructure, a robust regulatory environment, and a proactive approach to adopting cutting-edge research-grade protein solutions, all of which help establish North America as a key hub in this expanding industry.

What Made Asia Pacific Significantly Grow In The Research-Grade Proteins Market In 2024?

Asia Pacific is estimated to host the fastest-growing research-grade proteins market during the forecast period. Increasing knowledge of advanced technology, expansion of healthcare infrastructure, and a higher demand for innovative diagnostics and potent treatment options are all driving this rapid growth.

Additionally, the region's emerging economies are making investments in research facilities and biotechnology infrastructure. The potential of the region is further strengthened by the rising number of clinical trials focused on cancer research and drug development, positioning it as a key area for expansion in the coming years.

Segmental Insights

By product,

Which Product Type Segment Dominated The Research Grade Proteins Market In 2024?

The cytokines & growth factors segment held the largest share of the research grade proteins market in 2024 and is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Cytokines and growth factors are widely used research-grade proteins that play a crucial role in cell signaling, immune response, and tissue regeneration studies.

They are vital in stem cell research, cancer biology, and immunology for understanding disease mechanisms and therapeutic development. The increasing focus on regenerative medicine and cell-based assays is driving demand for high-purity, recombinant cytokines and growth factors across academic, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology research settings.

By the host cell,

How Did Mammalian Cell Segment Dominated The Research Grade Proteins Market In 2024?

The mammalian cells segment held the largest research-grade proteins market share in 2024. Mammalian cells are a preferred host for producing research-grade proteins due to their ability to perform complex post-translational modifications, ensuring structural and functional similarity to native human proteins. These cell lines, such as CHO and HEK293, are extensively used in producing cytokines, enzymes, and antibodies. Their widespread use in biomedical and pharmaceutical research boosts demand, especially for applications requiring high bioactivity and accurate protein folding.

The bacterial cells segment is anticipated to achieve the fastest growth rate in the research-grade proteins market during the predicted timeframe. Bacterial cells, particularly Escherichia coli, are widely used as host systems for producing research-grade proteins due to their rapid growth, low production cost, and scalability. They are ideal for synthesizing non-glycosylated proteins such as enzymes and structural proteins. Despite limitations in post-translational modifications, bacterial expression systems remain popular in academic and industrial research for producing large quantities of recombinant proteins efficiently and cost-effectively.

By end-use,

Which End-Use Segment Dominated The Research Grade Proteins Market In 2024?

The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment dominated the research grade proteins market in 2024. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are major end users of research-grade proteins for drug discovery, target validation, and preclinical development. These proteins are essential for high-throughput screening, functional assays, and the development of biologics. The growing pipeline of protein-based therapeutics and the demand for precision research tools are driving consistent demand from this segment, supported by increasing R&D investments and advancements in protein engineering technologies.

Recent Developments

In July 2024, with its widely used qPCR equipment, Spear Bio Inc., a biotechnology business that makes it possible to detect protein molecules down to dozens of copies, reported that its $45 million Series A fundraising was successfully closed.

In June 2024, the novel protein synthesis platform was introduced by Syngene International Ltd. With the use of Syngene's clone selection and development procedures and a cell line and transposon-based technology licensed from Swiss biotech services provider ExcellGene, the platform seeks to significantly increase accuracy and efficiency.

Research Grade Proteins Market Key Players

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Abcam Plc

Miltenyi Biotec

GenScript

Bio-Techne

Proteintech Group, Inc.

ACROBiosystems

Sino Biological, Inc.

Prospec-Tany Technogene Ltd.

New England Biolabs

Segments Covered in The Report

By Product

Cytokines & Growth Factors Interferons (IFNs) Interleukins (ILs) Others

Antibodies

Immune Checkpoint Proteins

Virus Antigens

Enzymes Kinases Metabolic Enzymes Others

Recombinant Regulatory Proteins

Hormones

Others

By Host Cell

Mammalian Cells

Bacterial Cells

Fungi & Yeast

Insect Cells

Others



By End-use

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institute

Others



By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





