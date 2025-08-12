SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Replimune

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Replimune To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Replimune Group, Inc. (“Replimune” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: REPL) and reminds investors of the September 22, 2025 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) Defendants recklessly overstated the IGNYTE trial’s prospects, given material issues that defendants knew or should have known of, which resulted in the FDA deeming the IGNYTE trial inadequate and not well-controlled; and (2) as a result, defendants’ statements about Replimune’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

On July 22, 2025, before the market opened, Replimune issued a press release entitled “Replimune Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for RP1 Biologics License Application for the Treatment of Advanced Melanoma.” The press release stated that "Replimune had received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the Biologics License Application (BLA) for RP1 (vusolimogene oderparepvec) in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of advanced melanoma.” The press release stated that the CRL “indicates that the FDA is unable to approve the application in its present form. The FDA has indicated that the IGNYTE trial is not considered to be an adequate and well-controlled clinical investigation that provides substantial evidence of effectiveness.”

On this news, Replimune common stock plummeted over 73% during intraday trading on July 22, 2025.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

