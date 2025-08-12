Alaska is one step closer to improved broadband with completion of FISH submarine cable marine route surveys

CORDOVA, Alaska, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pioneer Consulting, the full-service submarine fiber optic telecommunications consulting and project management company, announces the completion of the marine route surveys for the “Fiber Internet Serving Homes” projects, which consist of the FISH West and FISH South submarine cable systems in Alaska. Contracted by Cordova Telecom Cooperative, Inc., a member-owned telecommunications cooperative, the survey was completed in cooperation with Benthic GeoScience.

Pioneer Consulting supervised the survey and provided a representative on board the main survey vessel. Survey activities included:

Investigation on board the seabed from a topographical view and a collection of actual seabed samples to determine the eventual route for the submarine cable

Use of various geophysical and geotechnical equipment to map the sea floor and inspect the planned route for suitability or obstructions

Multiple vessels operating in parallel over the course of months to conduct survey activities from cable landings out to the maximum water depths of the cable system

Shore-end analysis of the sea floor via underwater Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV)

Observation of protected marine species in which trained environmental scientists on board vessels ensured no endangered species or other wildlife were harmed by the survey equipment





Next steps will include the compilation and analysis of the collected data, which will then be used by Pioneer Consulting, who will perform the final route engineering in preparation for cable manufacturing and eventually, cable installation.



“This is a big, exciting milestone for the FISH projects,” said Philip deGuzman, Senior Director at Pioneer Consulting. “We’re proud to work with Cordova Telecom Cooperative to greatly enhance connectivity to Cordova and other remote communities in Alaska, while taking care not to disrupt wildlife or fishing activities.”

"Pioneer Consulting has helped ensure the FISH marine route surveys were completed on time and within budget, which is an arduous task in rural Alaska’s harsh environment,” stated Sarah Kathrein, project manager at Cordova Telecom Cooperative. “The experience and expertise of the Pioneer team will be a key factor in the success of our submarine cable system deployment.”

The FISH projects consist of two submarine cables: FISH West, which will run 300km between Cordova and Seward, and FISH South, which will run 900km between Cordova and Juneau. Funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s ReConnect Program, an initiative to provide connectivity to rural and underserved communities, the FISH projects will bring critical high-speed broadband service to Cordova, Johnstone Point, Chenega, Yakutat, Hoonah, Pelican, and Gustavus—some of Alaska’s most remote regions.

Pioneer Consulting has worked alongside Cordova Telecom Cooperative Inc. since 2022 with an initial feasibility study and will continue to spearhead project activities through installation completion and testing, which is expected at the end of 2027.

About Pioneer Consulting

Drawing on decades of experience, Pioneer Consulting empowers clients to take their vision for a submarine fiber optic telecommunications system and make it a reality. The company provides expert counsel to guide clients through the full process of subsea cable installation, while also providing valuable technical and commercial insight about the submarine telecom industry. From comprehensive project management to system design to shipboard representation, Pioneer Consulting has the expertise and resources to support clients through each stage of their venture. Pioneer Consulting has completed 160+ projects, spanning every ocean across seven continents. To learn more about how this international company is driving global subsea connectivity, visit: www.pioneerconsulting.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/031a99c8-7c65-47f4-826f-32c63d7fc439