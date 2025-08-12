Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT)

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired SelectQuote, Inc. (“SelectQuote” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SLQT) securities between September 9, 2020 and May 1, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose: (i) that the Company was directing Medicare beneficiaries to the plans offered by insurers that best compensated SelectQuote, regardless of the quality or suitability of the insurers’ plans; (ii) that SelectQuote did not provided unbiased comparison shopping for Medicare Advantage insurance plans; (iii) that SelectQuote received illegal kickbacks to steer Medicare beneficiaries to certain insurers and limit enrollment in competitors’ plans; (iv) that as a result, SelectQuote had not complied with applicable laws, regulations, and contractual provisions; (v) that SelectQuote was vulnerable to regulatory and legal sanctions as a result of its conduct, including claims that it had violated the False Claims Act; and (vi) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

According to the Complaint on May 1, 2025, at approximately noon eastern standard time, the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) filed a False Claims Act complaint against SelectQuote, alleging, “[f]rom 2016 through at least 2021”, SelectQuote received “tens of millions of dollars” in “illegal kickbacks” from health insurance companies in exchange for steering Medicare beneficiaries to enroll in the insurers’ plans. The Complaint further alleges that SelectQuote, in exchange for kickbacks, engaged in a conspiracy with major insurers to illegally discriminate against beneficiaries deemed to be less profitable, including those with disabilities. The Complaint states that DOJ concluded that SelectQuote made materially false claims by stating it offers “unbiased coverage comparisons” when in fact it “repeatedly directed Medicare beneficiaries to the plans offered by insurers that paid them the most money, regardless of the quality or suitability of the insurers’ plans.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $0.61, or 19.2%, to close at $2.56 per share on May 1, 2025.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of SelectQuote should contact the Firm prior to the October 10, 2025 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .