Blockmate investee Hivello integrates with Theta Network to boost user earnings

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockmate Ventures Inc. (TSX.V: MATE) (OTCQB: MATEF) (FSE: 8MH) (“Blockmate” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its investee, Hivello Holdings, has successfully integrated DePIN Theta Network with the Hivello platform to increase passive income earning opportunities for Hivello users.

Theta Network becomes the 11th Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) to integrate with Hivello. Through the Hivello platform, users can seamlessly connect to the Theta Network and start earning passive income in exchange for their idle computing resources.

Theta Network provides video streaming efficiency tech and reduces costs for content delivery. Instead of relying solely on centralized servers, it uses a decentralized network of users who share excess bandwidth and computing resources, earning tokens in return. This helps deliver faster, more reliable streams while lowering infrastructure expenses. Real-world uses range from high-quality eSports broadcasts to decentralised video platforms, allowing Hivello users to earn rewards by contributing to the network’s delivery power.

Highlighting the demand for such computing power, some content partners of Theta Network include Samsung, Sony and Lionsgate.

Justin Rosenberg, CEO of Blockmate Ventures, commented:

“Integrating Theta Network strengthens the Hivello platform and boosts the value of user participation. Off the back of Hivello’s first buy-back and burn last month, this partnership is a great signal towards expanding the Hivello user base and enhancing the sustainability of the ecosystem as networks like Theta seek more computing power to process video streaming and AI content.”

Below is the recent press releases from Hivello:

Hivello Aggregates Theta Network to Boost User Earnings

London & Amsterdam, August 11th, 2025 – Hivello, a DePIN aggregator that enables users to earn by monetizing idle (computing) resources across multiple DePINs (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks), has integrated its 11th DePIN network, Theta Network, a leading decentralized infrastructure for video, AI, and entertainment. This collaboration is designed to directly boost user earnings while strategically strengthening the reach and expansion of the DePIN ecosystem.

Hivello's decision to integrate the Theta Network is driven by a core objective: to provide new earning opportunities for the Hivello user base. This integration allows users to seamlessly monetize their idle GPU and CPU resources by connecting to the Theta Network, thereby expanding the earning potential available on the Hivello platform. By adding Theta, Hivello helps its community simplify access and participation in the DePIN space, reinforcing its position as a central hub for decentralized physical infrastructure networks.



This integration is a direct reflection of Hivello’s ongoing efforts to make decentralized technology both simple and rewarding. By making it straightforward for anyone to contribute to decentralized physical infrastructure networks, Hivello not only accelerates the broader adoption of DePINs but also empowers users with tangible earnings from resources they already own.

Domenic Carosa, Co-founder & Chairman of Hivello said: “Integrating Theta Network is an exciting step in our journey to build the most comprehensive aggregator of DePIN. This partnership not only provides our users with new, high-demand earning opportunities but also reinforces our commitment to supporting the growth and stability of key players in the decentralized space. We're proud to welcome Theta as our 11th network.”

About Blockmate Ventures Inc.

Blockmate Ventures (TSX.V: MATE) is a Blockchain & Web3 venture builder investing in and operating scalable blockchain, mining, and digital infrastructure companies. From decentralized computing with Hivello to Blockmate Mining, the Company’s portfolio provides investors with diversified exposure to emerging sectors within Web3 and beyond.

About Hivello

Hivello is an aggregator of DePIN projects that allows any user to participate in a variety of DePIN networks with just a few clicks. This eliminates the technical hurdles that many users face when trying to join these networks, and allows users to earn passive income by mobilizing their idle computers. We aim to create a simple app that allows users to contribute their computer resources and earn passive income, with no technical knowledge required. It's as easy as downloading, installing, and running nodes, making complex technologies accessible and beneficial to all.

