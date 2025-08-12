Drug Labels Market Analysis and Outlook Report 2025-2034 | RFID and Temperature-Sensitive Labels Drive Innovations, Counterfeit Risks Propel Demand for Security-Enhanced Drug Labels

Dublin, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drug Labels Market Outlook 2025-2034: Market Share, and Growth Analysis By Application (Prescription Drugs, OTC Drugs, Clinical Trials), By Product Type, By End User, By Technology" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The drug labels market is witnessing steady growth driven by rising pharmaceutical production, regulatory compliance requirements, and demand for anti-counterfeit labelling solutions to ensure patient safety and supply chain security. Drug labels provide essential information on dosage, expiry, ingredients, and manufacturer details, and incorporate tamper-evident and track-and-trace features. Manufacturers are focusing on developing RFID-integrated, temperature-sensitive, and high-durability labels compliant with FDA and EU guidelines.

Growth is supported by expansion of generic and biologic drug manufacturing, increasing cold chain pharmaceutical logistics, and regulatory mandates for serialization and unique identification. Challenges include stringent regulatory compliance costs, design complexities for multi-language labels, and counterfeit risks requiring advanced security features. Recent developments include CCL Industries launching RFID-enabled pharmaceutical labels, Schreiner MediPharm introducing temperature-indicator labels for biologics, and UPM Raflatac enhancing tamper-evident pharmaceutical label materials.

Major trends include integration of RFID and temperature-sensitive features in drug labels for cold chain compliance and anti-counterfeiting.

Drivers are rising pharmaceutical production, regulatory mandates for serialization and track-and-trace, and increasing biologics requiring temperature monitoring labels.

Challenges include stringent regulatory compliance and certification costs, design complexities for multi-language labelling, and counterfeit risks requiring security feature investments.

Companies focus on developing high-durability, compliant label materials with integrated security, temperature indicators, and RFID for supply chain visibility.

Recent developments include CCL Industries launching RFID pharmaceutical labels, Schreiner MediPharm introducing temperature-sensitive biologics labels, and UPM Raflatac enhancing tamper-evident label materials.

