Sustainability LIVE London 2025: Global Leaders Unite 9-10 September

Sustainability LIVE London 2025 will unite over 3,000 global attendees, 50+ speakers, and world-leading brands for the UK’s premier sustainability conference on 9-10 September, with free virtual registration now open worldwide.

LONDON, UK – 13 August 2025 – Over 3,000 global leaders will gather at the Business Design Centre, London, on 9-10 September for the 5th annual Sustainability LIVE London, BizClik’s flagship sustainability event. The event is one of the UK’s largest gatherings dedicated to sustainable business transformation.

The two-day hybrid conference will feature senior executives from Microsoft, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, and Schneider Electric, alongside 50+ speakers from leading global brands.

Delegates will hear executive keynotes, engage in live panel debates, join interactive workshops, and network on a vibrant floor with leading executives. Topics include ESG, climate action, supply chain sustainability, and the role of AI in driving a net-zero future.

“The challenges we face demand collaboration at a global scale. Sustainability LIVE London is where innovation meets action – a place for leaders to share solutions that can shape a resilient, low-carbon future,” said Glen White, CEO of BizClik.

The event will also host the Global Sustainability Awards on 10 September at 8 Northumberland Avenue, recognising individuals and organisations leading the way in sustainable innovation. Shortlisted companies include HH Global, DP World, and Evri.





Virtual Attendance Free for Global Delegates

Sustainability LIVE London’s virtual pass enables attendees anywhere in the world to:

Live stream all keynotes, panels, and workshops

Watch sessions on demand after the event

Network with attendees and partners via a personalised Brella profile





Virtual registration is free of charge and open to global participants. Secure your spot here .

Why It Matters

Sustainability is no longer a specialist function - it’s a boardroom priority. Sustainability LIVE London provides a unique platform to:

Position brands at the heart of ESG transformation

Build strategic partnerships with peers and solution providers

Learn from 50+ world-class speakers across industries

Celebrate achievements at the Global Sustainability Awards



Event at a Glance

Dates: 9–10 September 2025

9–10 September 2025 Location: Business Design Centre, London + virtual platform

Business Design Centre, London + virtual platform Attendees: 3,000+ global participants

3,000+ global participants Speakers: 50+ senior executives from global brands

50+ senior executives from global brands Format: Hybrid (in-person + online)

Hybrid (in-person + online) Awards: Global Sustainability Awards – 10 September



With the event less than a month away, this is the final call to secure tickets.

Full agenda and registration .

About Sustainability LIVE

Sustainability LIVE is a global platform by Sustainability Magazine that connects the world’s most influential voices in climate action, ESG, sustainable business, and innovation. Through live events, multimedia content, and thought leadership, Sustainability LIVE drives forward the ideas and actions shaping a more sustainable future.

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B media and events company. It delivers results-driven content, world-class events, and strategic marketing solutions. Its leading platforms, including Sustainability Magazine and Sustainability LIVE, reach executive audiences across industries, helping businesses drive impact and growth.

For more information, visit: www.bizclikmedia.com

Media Contacts

Alice Page

Commercial Promotions & Communications Director, BizClik

alice.page@bizclikmedia.com

Beckie Jordan

Events Media Director, BizClik

rebecca.jordan@bizclikmedia.com