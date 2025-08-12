Independent Stanford Research Shows SchoolAI Drives Consistent and Deep Teacher Adoption of AI Tools

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent research from Stanford University’s SCALE (Stanford Center for Assessment, Learning, and Equity) Initiative has found that K-12 teachers adopt SchoolAI , a comprehensive classroom AI platform, at significant rates, underscoring AI’s power to enhance teacher success and student engagement.

A recent SCALE study analyzed more than 9,000 teachers brand new to the platform over a 90-day period and found strong signals of value:

Over 50% used SchoolAI for 5+ days in their first 90 days

42% became Regular or Power Users (8+ days of active use)

Teachers consistently engaged across all tool categories: student learning spaces, productivity tools, and AI assistants

Power Users spent more than 50% of their initial time using AI teacher assistants

These findings mark one of the most thorough third-party examinations of how educators are engaging with AI-powered platforms in practice rather than in theory.

“This research confirms what we see every day. Teachers are ready to use AI because it helps deliver positive student outcomes,” said Nate Sanders, Chief Experience Officer at SchoolAI. “Because SchoolAI can help tailor learning and keep students engaged, educators want to lean in with it. Our job is to make AI a safe, reliable, and empowering partner in the classroom, so that every student benefits and every teacher feels confident.”

The SCALE Initiative’s findings also highlight the breadth of teacher adoption. SchoolAI users didn’t just stick to one part of the platform but actively explored the full range of its features: student learning spaces, productivity tools, and classroom-ready AI assistants. This shows the potential for AI to be integrated in multiple aspects of teaching and learning.

SchoolAI has built its platform around two core pillars: student success and teacher support. Features like quick “bell ringer” check-ins, “exit tickets,” and AI-powered writing and research assistants are designed to give educators real-time insights and personalized support for students. Trusted in over 1 million classrooms across the U.S. and 80+ countries, SchoolAI has used findings from the SCALE study to build SchoolAI 2.0, a sweeping update to its platform that includes simplified features, new interactive tools that promote immersive learning, and an enhanced teacher toolkit.

SchoolAI is a leading AI platform transforming teaching and learning across K-12 and higher education. Founded in 2021 on the belief that every student deserves personalized attention, SchoolAI provides powerful AI tools that help teachers understand and support each student's unique needs. The platform combines adaptive AI tutors, interactive games, and customized lessons that adapt to individual learning styles, while giving educators real-time insights and reducing administrative workload. Launched for classrooms in August of 2023, SchoolAI is trusted by educators in more than 1 million classrooms across all 50 U.S. states and over 80 countries. Their Classroom Experience platform maintains the highest standards for student privacy and security with full FERPA and COPPA compliance and SOC 2 certification. SchoolAI continues to lead responsible AI adoption in education by partnering directly with districts to ensure safe, effective implementation that enhances rather than replaces quality instruction.

Visit ​https://schoolai.com to learn more.