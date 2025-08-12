Chlorine Liquid Market Outlook Report 2025-2034 | Urbanization and Water Safety Regulations Propel Demand, PVC Production and Industrial Manufacturing Drive Growth

Dublin, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chlorine Liquid Market Outlook 2025-2034: Market Share, and Growth Analysis By Product Type (Liquid Chlorine, Gas Chlorine), By Technology, By Application, By End User" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global Chlorine Liquid Market is expected to see significant growth, with its size valued at USD 7.2 billion in 2024 and projected to reach USD 11 billion by 2032.

The reportoffers a comprehensive analysis of market trajectories from 2024 to 2034. It delves into key market trends, growth drivers, competitive landscapes, and new business opportunities. The report provides insights into the impact of supply chain disruptions, geopolitical issues, trade tariffs, regulatory restrictions, and production losses on the market. Additionally, it examines inflation effects and correlates past economic downturns with prevailing market trends, offering actionable intelligence for stakeholders to navigate the evolving market landscape.

This expansion is driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.46% during the forecast period. Chlorine liquid is crucial in applications such as water treatment, disinfection, and chemical manufacturing, including the production of PVC, solvents, and bleaching agents. Industry leaders are focusing on safe packaging, efficient transportation, and expanding capacities to better serve the municipal water treatment and industrial segments. Regulatory mandates for water disinfection in urban utilities continue to propel market growth, although safety hazards related to storage and handling remain a challenge.

Recent developments highlight Olin Corporation's efforts to increase its chlorine production capacity in North America, ensuring supply stability for water treatment and chemical manufacturing sectors. Key market trends include an escalating use of liquid chlorine in municipal water treatment and industrial chemical manufacturing amidst rising urbanization and stringent water safety regulations.

The demand for PVC production and bleaching agents in paper and textile industries further supports market growth, leading to enhanced transportation safety and packaging standards. Addressing the notable challenges of storage, transportation, and handling safety is crucial, with strict adherence to environmental and occupational safety regulations deemed essential. Companies are actively expanding production capacities and bolstering distribution networks to ensure a stable supply for the municipal water utilities and chemical manufacturing sectors.

What's Included in the Report

Global market size and growth projections from 2024-2034

Regional market size and growth forecasts covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East Africa, and South and Central America

Market insights, Porter's Five Forces analysis

Profiles of leading industry players, with an overview, key strategies, financials, product portfolio, and SWOT analysis

Latest market news and developments

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

What is the current market size and penetration across different types and applications?

How will economic factors affect demand and sales?

What are the potential markets for investment?

Who are the key players and what is the competitive landscape?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2024 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $7.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $11 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Olin Corporation

Occidental Petroleum Corporation

Tata Chemicals Ltd.

Westlake Chemical Corporation

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Tosoh Corporation

Ineos Group Ltd.

PPG Industries, Inc.

Hanwha Solutions

AGC Inc.

Nouryon

Vynova Group

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

GACL (Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited)

Aditya Birla Chemicals

