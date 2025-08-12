Berenji & Associates Navigates Complex Grey Divorce Challenges to Secure Retirement Stability

Beverly Hills, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Divorce rates among people aged 65 and older have reached new highs, nearly tripling since the 1990s, according to recent statistics. Unlike younger groups, whose divorce rates have decreased, older individuals face unique challenges when ending marriages that have lasted decades. With people living longer, planning for retirement after a divorce becomes even more crucial, especially since they are past their peak earning years.

Berenji & Associates, a Beverly Hills-based law firm, understands these complexities, particularly in cases involving significant wealth. The firm serves many clients going through what is known as a "grey divorce," focusing on untangling complex assets built over long marriages. These cases often require careful handling of multiple properties, investments, and even intellectual properties. Understanding the difference between community property and separate property is a key skill required in these situations. For those dealing with high-net-worth divorces, Berenji & Associates' expertise can be further explored at http://www.berenjifamilylaw.com/los-angeles-high-net-worth-divorce-attorney/.

"There is no second act to rebuild income the way there is for younger clients," says a representative from Berenji & Associates. This important insight highlights the financial challenges for those divorcing after retiring. In such situations, lawyers at Berenji & Associates help clients go through complex financial documents to track properties and assets. It is essential to properly evaluate both liquid and non-liquid assets while also understanding tax effects and choosing the best ways to divide pensions and retirement accounts. How these assets are split can greatly affect future living situations, healthcare, and retirement plans, making expert legal advice vital.

While some divorces at this stage of life can be amicable, others might be more contentious. In cases where things are friendly, the firm suggests that couples be open about their financial details and consider mediation to save more of their estate, avoiding costly court battles. Transparency, working with experienced appraisers, and future income planning are all part of the guidance offered by the firm to its clients. More about the firm can be explored further at http://www.avvo.com/attorneys/90013-ca-hossein-berenji-303854.html.

"When you've spent decades building wealth, a divorce at retirement age isn't just emotionally taxing—it can completely reshape your financial future," a representative from Berenji & Associates explains. The firm's emphasis on honest, strategic planning helps clients work towards a peaceful resolution when possible. In these cases, Berenji & Associates designs a plan with shared financial understanding, keeping court expenses low and preventing needless asset loss.

On the other hand, if divorces turn contentious, the firm's strength in litigation becomes crucial. Such cases require assertive legal representation with a history of protecting client interests. With extensive practice, the firm has developed strategies for finding hidden assets and avoiding the undervaluation or forced sale of businesses or intellectual property. Berenji & Associates employs expert witnesses and forensic accountants to manage intricate financial settlements, which is crucial in high-stakes situations.

At the heart of Berenji & Associates' mission is making sure clients can move forward with the resources they need. Whether aiming for an amicable settlement or preparing for a vigorous defense of their rights, the firm provides the necessary legal support. "Whether a client's goal is to keep things amicable or to fight aggressively for what's fair, our role is to ensure they leave the marriage with the resources they need for the next chapter," the firm emphasizes.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nSgoSExnOwQ

Berenji & Associates remains committed to expertly guiding clients through complex divorces, especially those termed as grey divorces. Their expertise and strategic legal insights provide essential assistance as clients navigate major life changes while maintaining the financial stability they need. For more details about their services, visit http://www.berenjifamilylaw.com.

###

For more information about Berenji & Associates, contact the company here:



Berenji & Associates

Berenji & Associates

3102716290

nikoo@berenjilaw.com

9465 Wilshire Blvd.

Suite 333

Beverly Hills, CA 90212