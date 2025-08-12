Dickey’s BBQ Pit Brings Texas Flavor to Enterprise, AL

Enterprise, AL, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is bringing authentic, slow-smoked Texas barbecue to Enterprise, Alabama with the grand opening of its brand-new location at 847 Boll Weevil Circle, Enterprise, AL 36330. Local franchise partners Dechauna Tensley and Darvin Graham invite the community to join the celebration on Saturday, August 16, 2025, featuring mouthwatering specials and fun for the whole family.

“Opening a Dickey’s is a dream come true,” said Tensley. “We’re passionate about serving quality food with exceptional hospitality, and we look forward to welcoming our neighbors for years to come.”

On grand opening day, guests can enjoy $5 Any Classic Sandwich, 10-piece wings for just $8, and Kids Eat Free with a $12 purchase. Families can also take part in free face painting for kids, making it the perfect weekend outing.

For Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the event is about more than just great barbecue. “Enterprise is such a vibrant and welcoming community, and we’re thrilled to bring our authentic Texas-style barbecue to this part of Alabama,” she said. “We can’t wait to celebrate with our guests and create memorable experiences with every meal served.”

The menu features slow-smoked favorites like fall-off-the-bone pork ribs, hickory-smoked brisket, pulled pork, smoked chicken, signature wings, and southern-style sides including mac and cheese, barbecue beans, and creamed spinach. Guests can dine in, order online at Dickeys.com, or through the Dickey’s App for pickup or delivery.

For Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group, the grand opening represents the brand’s mission in action. “Barbecue is about more than just food—it’s about bringing people together,” he said. “Our new Enterprise location is going to be a place where families and friends can gather to enjoy great barbecue and even better company.”

The Dickey’s team continues its mission to share Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ one community at a time – now proudly including Enterprise, Alabama.

Grand Opening Celebration Details

Date: Saturday, August 16, 2025

Location: 847 Boll Weevil Circle, Enterprise, AL 36330

Specials: $5 Any Classic Sandwich; 10-piece wings for $8; Kids Eat Free with $12 purchase (one per transaction)

Activities: Free face painting for kids

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Founded in 1941 by the Dickey family, Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. is the world’s largest barbecue concept and continues as a third-generation family-run business. For more than 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions with its signature Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ Slow-smoked over hickory wood-burning pits, Dickey’s barbecued meats are paired with a variety of Southern sides. Committed to authentic barbecue, Dickey’s never takes shortcuts — because real barbecue can’t be rushed.

With more than 866 restaurants across eight concepts in the U.S. and several countries, Dickey’s Barbecue Franchise and Dickey’s Restaurant Brands continue to grow under the leadership of Roland Dickey Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group, and Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s has been recognized on Newsweek’s 2022 "America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains" list, Nation’s Restaurant News 2024 top fast-casual brands for value, and USA Today’s 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards. The brand has also ranked in the Top 20 of Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” for four of the past five years. Additional accolades include Entrepreneur’s Top 500 Franchise and Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. The brand has been featured by Fox News, Forbes, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, and People Magazine.

For more information, visit www.dickeys.com. For franchise opportunities, visit www.dickeysfranchise.com.

