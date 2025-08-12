IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 32 - 2025

|Aggregated presentation by day and by market
Statement of transactions in own shares from August 4th to August 8th 2025
|Name of the issuer
|Identity code of the issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of the transaction
|Identity code of the financial instrument
|Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|Market (MIC Code)
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|04/08/2025
|FR0010259150
|2 000
|104,50
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|05/08/2025
|FR0010259150
|2 518
|106,78046
|CCXE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|05/08/2025
|FR0010259150
|4 281
|107,031
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|06/08/2025
|FR0010259150
|2 571
|106,02509
|CCXE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|06/08/2025
|FR0010259150
|3 731
|106,23868
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|07/08/2025
|FR0010259150
|333
|106,22523
|CCXE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|07/08/2025
|FR0010259150
|3 723
|105,63836
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|08/08/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|105,90
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|08/08/2025
|FR0010259150
|1 600
|105,875
|CCXE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|08/08/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|106,00
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|08/08/2025
|FR0010259150
|3 212
|105,98471
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|24 569
|106,1133
Attachment