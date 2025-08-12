IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 32 - 2025

 | Source: Ipsen Pharma Ipsen Pharma

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Statement of transactions in own shares from August 4th to August 8th 2025
       
Name of the issuerIdentity code of the issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier) 		Day of the transactionIdentity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average purchase price of the sharesMarket (MIC Code)
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1104/08/2025FR0010259150 2 000 104,50XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1105/08/2025FR0010259150 2 518 106,78046CCXE
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1105/08/2025FR0010259150 4 281 107,031XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1106/08/2025FR0010259150 2 571 106,02509CCXE
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1106/08/2025FR0010259150 3 731 106,23868XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1107/08/2025FR0010259150 333 106,22523CCXE
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1107/08/2025FR0010259150 3 723 105,63836XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1108/08/2025FR0010259150 300 105,90AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1108/08/2025FR0010259150 1 600 105,875CCXE
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1108/08/2025FR0010259150 300 106,00TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1108/08/2025FR0010259150 3 212 105,98471XPAR
   TOTAL24 569 106,1133 

Attachment


Attachments

EN_IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 32_2025

