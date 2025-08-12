Birches Health, a leading clinical provider of Gambling Addiction care, expands statewide access to specialized Problem Gambling treatment across Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Using funding from the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health (DPBH), Birches Health today launched a groundbreaking program focused on expanding access to evidence-based specialized problem gambling treatment for Nevada residents.

For the first time, individuals across Nevada - in particular those in rural and underserved areas - now have direct access to Birches Health’s clinical program for gambling disorder and co-occurring behavioral health challenges. Featuring virtual treatment from licensed specialists in treating gambling disorder, funding from DPBH will be used to increase access to specialized care and clinical excellence in the Silver State. As part of this integrated clinical program, funding for uninsured and underinsured populations across the state is being provided by DPBH to remove traditional financial barriers to top-quality support for gambling addiction.

Every resident of Nevada can now join the Birches Health clinical program, giving them instant access to comprehensive diagnostic evaluations, individualized treatment from specially licensed counselors, and group support sessions from the comfort of home. This joint-initiative aims to complement Nevada’s current gambling disorder treatment infrastructure, while focusing on augmenting support options for historically underserved communities of individuals at risk of gambling-related harm.

”Nevadans across the state will now have more access to professional, high-quality care for problem gambling, regardless of their location or finances,” said Kim Garcia, Problem Gambling Services Specialist at the State of Nevada. ”By funding a wide variety of innovative programs across the state, Nevada continues its commitment to ensuring top-quality behavioral health care is available to those who need it.”

Elliott Rapaport, Founder and CEO of Birches Health stated, “This pioneering initiative with the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health marks a significant step toward increasing access to specialized care. The collaboration sets a new benchmark for an integrated clinical approach to treating gambling addiction. We commend our partners at the Nevada DPBH for their long-term focus on ensuring essential support is seamlessly and immediately accessible to Nevada constituents in need.”

To connect directly and confidentially with Birches Health, you may:

Book an appointment online at www.bircheshealth.com

Call 833-483-3838

Email help@bircheshealth.com



About the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health

The mission of the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health is to protect, promote and improve the physical and behavioral health of the people of Nevada. DPBH’s Problem Gambling Services program works in tandem with providers across the state to provide high-quality care to Nevadans.

About Birches Health

Birches Health is a leading national clinical provider of specialized treatment for gambling addiction, covered by insurance and state funding. Birches Health’s mission is to provide convenient, comprehensive care and resources for individuals facing challenges related to problem gambling and other behavioral addictions. For more information, visit www.bircheshealth.com .

Contact:

hello@bircheshealth.com

833-483-3838