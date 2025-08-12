[Latest] US Surgical Instrument Tracking Market Size/Share Worth USD 226.61 Million by 2034 at a 11.78% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “US Surgical Instrument Tracking Market Size, Trends and Insights By Technology (Barcodes, RFID), By Application (Hardware, Software, Services), By End-use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), and By Region - Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025-2034” in its research database.





“According to the latest research study, the demand of the US Surgical Instrument Tracking Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 74.48 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 83.25 Million in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 226.61 Million by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 11.78% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.”

Overview

As per the industry experts at CMI, the U.S. surgical instrument tracking systems market is expected to witness a noteworthy CAGR during the forecast period. This could be attributed to the rise in surgical volumes, increasing incidences of chronic diseases, and the requirement for enhanced patient safety as well as operational efficiency in the healthcare facilities. However, the higher initial cost involved in incorporating surgical instrument tracking systems could prove to be a barrier for certain healthcare facilities. Also, ascertaining the privacy and security of patients’ data that these systems collect and manage is paramount.

Key Trends & Drivers

Patient Safety Concerns to Determine Growth: Patient safety concerns are amongst the major factors determining the growth of the U.S. surgical instrument tracking systems market, as these tracking systems help in reducing the risk of retained surgical instruments (RSIs), preventing infections, and improving the surgical outcomes on the whole. The tracking systems do streamline workflows, enable optimization of inventory management, and cut down on the time spent in hunting for instruments, thereby resulting in more efficient surgical procedures. The U.S. FDA, especially the ones pertaining to Unique Device Identification (UDI), drive the requirement for strong tracking systems for complying with regulations.

Rise in Surgical Procedures to Catalyze the U.S. Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market: Increase in the number of surgeries, which is driven by the geriatric population, the growing prevalence of chronic ailments, and the rise in occurrences of sports injuries, necessitates surgical instruments’ better management. Tracking systems contribute to noticeable cost savings in healthcare facilities by reducing surgical delays, minimizing instrument losses, and optimizing procurement. Innovations such as barcode and RFID technology enhance the precision and speed of tracking, thereby rendering systems more reliable and efficient.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2025 USD 83.25 Million Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 226.61 Million Market Size in 2024 USD 74.48 Million CAGR Growth Rate 11.78% CAGR Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Key Segment By Technology, Application, End-use and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

SWOT Analysis

Strengths: Innovations such as barcode and RFID systems are improving the precision and efficiency of surgical instrument management systems. The other factors driving the growth of the market include the rise in the number of surgical procedures, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, and the emphasis on reducing healthcare-associated infections. The healthcare facilities are also increasingly adopting the tracking systems for meeting accreditation standards and regulatory requirements, thereby driving the market adoption further.

Weaknesses: Integration of tracking systems with the hospital infrastructure as well as electronic health records that are in existence could be cumbersome and complex. Over-reliance on the surgical instrument tracking systems could create vulnerabilities if technology malfunctions or fails, thereby disrupting the surgical workflows.

Opportunities: Developing and adopting advanced technologies such as ML and AI in surgical instrument tracking does offer a noticeable potential for growth. Customizing tracking systems to the exclusive needs of specified surgical specialties such as cardiology and orthopedics could create significant market opportunities. Shift in the direction of value-based care models does emphasize patient outcomes and cost-effectiveness, wherein a crucial role is played by tracking systems.

Threats: Growing reliance on digital technologies could increase the vulnerability of the market with regard to cyberattacks. Additionally, as the market becomes more competitive, a fierce price-based competition between existing and new players is likely to ensue. These are some of the threats to the U.S. surgical instrument tracking systems market.

Key Developments

The US surgical instrument tracking systems market is witnessing a significant organic and inorganic expansion. Some of the key developments include –

In July 2024, Mobile Aspects introduced SurgiCart, the very first RFID-enabled mobile case cart designed for addressing critical healthcare challenges by facilitating visibility of supplies and real-time tracking in fast-paced, dynamic clinical environments.

In February 2023, HID Global Corporation completed the acquisition of GuardRFID, one of the leading RTLS solutions providers in the healthcare vertical, thereby strengthening its portfolio in active RFID.

In January 2023, BD did introduce a robotic track system for its laboratory solution, BD Kiestra Microbiology. It expedites the results by elimination of manual efforts and automation of specimen processing. A track-based setup ensures cultural integrity.

List of the prominent players in the US Surgical Instrument Tracking System Market:

Vizinex (HID Global Corporation)

Fortive Corporation

Becton Dickinson and Company (BD)

Steris

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Censis

Surlogs

Stryker

Medtronic

Braun SE

Olympus Corporation

Case Medical

Scanlan International. Inc.

Securitas Healthcare LLC

Others

The US Surgical Instrument Tracking Market is segmented as follows:

By Technology

Barcodes

RFID

By Application

Hardware

Software

Services

By End-use

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

