Meet the Next-Gen AI Tool: PicDoc-AI Instantly Generates Professional Charts from Text, Unlocking a New Era of Visualization

Hong Kong, China, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In today's fast-paced work environment, the efficient and accurate transmission of information has become a core requirement for improving communication quality and work efficiency. To meet this demand, a new AI text visualization tool called PicDoc has been developed. PicDoc, named after the combination of "Picture" and "Document", defines the mission of visualizing ideas - as easy as taking a photo to capture a moment, and as fast as generating a picture - and is dedicated to solving a widespread pain point in the workplace --How to efficiently transform complex text content into clear, professional and flexible editable visualization charts to significantly improve communication efficiency.





PicDoc: https://youtu.be/1WTSscxOQ44





Say goodbye to cumbersome manual charting and focus on core information expression.

Whether it's a project manager drawing a flowchart, a market analyst presenting a data report, or an educator explaining an abstract concept, the process of turning textual logic into visual elements is often time-consuming, laborious, and unrelated to the core idea, and PicDoc is designed to solve this bottleneck in efficiency.

PicDoc realizes professional charting through minimal operations:

1. Intelligent understanding of the creation: the complete workflow from content to visualization.

PicDoc deeply integrates AI capabilities, fully supporting text input, file import (PDF/Word/images, etc.) and AI writing assistant three major creation methods. After inputting the theme keywords (such as "e-commerce promotional program"), the system intelligently generates a complete outline and the first draft of the text, which significantly improves the efficiency of content creation; for the uploaded industry reports and other documents, it can quickly distill the core conclusions and data relationships to effectively avoid the risk of information overload; based on semantic parsing, it generates flowcharts/funnel diagrams and other professional views in seconds, which can be seamlessly adapted to the meeting. Based on semantic parsing, professional views such as flowcharts/funnel diagrams are generated in seconds, seamlessly adapting to meeting decision-making, report presentation and other scenarios, and realizing the full-process intelligence of "Content Creation→Information Purification→Visual Expression".

2. Flexible editing: modify designs like puzzle pieces.

All text and graphics can be modified individually by dragging and dropping, and there is a built-in business / technology / creative multi-style material library, which allows you to change the colors and fonts by clicking on them. No need to design background to produce both professional and aesthetic visualization works.

3. Seamless Office Integration

Export visuals instantly in PNG, PPT, or PDF formats. Embed directly into Word or PowerPoint documents for meeting materials preparation. Present key content in real-time during presentations. Complete the entire workflow from creation to application seamlessly without switching tools.

4. Instant Sharing

Create shareable links that recipients can access instantly—no downloads or registrations required. This streamlines information delivery for business reports, training sessions, and other scenarios, enabling real-time visualization access and efficient content flow.

For example, PicDoc can instantly generate a clearly structured flowchart by inputting a project flow text with clear steps (e.g. "Requirements Review -> UI Design -> Development -> Testing -> Go-Live");





When the operation team inputs multi-dimensional business efficiency indicators (e.g. "95% of professional visualization users think ...... 85% of team feedback on ...... and 92% of creators say ......") PicDoc intelligently extracts core data relationships and automatically generates multi-layer comparison charts with data annotations for quarterly corporate reports.





Technology Core: Intelligent Collaboration System Drives Accurate Visualization

PicDoc realizes technological breakthroughs through an innovative multi-module AI collaboration system - when users input content, the system works together like a professional design team: first, it accurately analyzes the logical relationships of the text (e.g., process steps, data hierarchies), and then it intelligently matches the most suitable chart types and layouts, and ultimately generates editable vectorial elements. This architecture not only guarantees second-level response speed, but also ensures that each text and graphic can be modified independently like PPT materials, especially optimized for semantic understanding and local business scenarios.

Empowering business communication and building visual ecosystem

PicDoc-AI is currently in the open beta stage, and all functions are open to users for free. The core value of PicDoc is that by revolutionizing the information visualization process, it brings significant efficiency improvement and communication quality optimization to high-frequency scenarios, such as internal communication (project reports, training materials), external presentations (sales proposals, customer reports) and content creation (blogs, social media).

PicDoc's future planning is clear: in the short term, it will continue to optimize its core AI capabilities to improve the accuracy of understanding complex text and the quality of charts and graphs; the long-term goal is to build it into an open "visualization engine" (API), empowering various platforms such as OA systems, collaborative documents, BI tools, and content communities, so that the ability to "turn text into professional editable charts with a single click" can be seamlessly integrated into a wider range of workflows, and become an intelligent infrastructure for enterprise information communication.