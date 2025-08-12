TRYVIO nominated for the 2025 Prix Galien USA “Best Pharmaceutical Product”

Allschwil, Switzerland – August 12, 2025

Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) announced today that The Galien Foundation, the premier global institution dedicated to honoring innovators in life sciences, has nominated TRYVIO™ (aprocitentan) in the category of “Best Pharmaceutical Product” in the 2025 Prix Galien USA awards. The winner will be announced during the Prix Galien USA Awards Ceremony on October 30, 2025.

To qualify for the Prix Galien Award, each candidate must be US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved for marketing within the last five years and demonstrate tremendous potential to improve human health.

TRYVIO, the first systemic hypertension treatment to target a new pathway in over 30 years, is a dual endothelin receptor antagonist (ERA) indicated for the treatment of hypertension in combination with other antihypertensive drugs, to lower blood pressure (BP) in adult patients who are not adequately controlled on other drugs. Lowering blood pressure reduces the risk of fatal and non-fatal cardiovascular events, primarily strokes and myocardial infarctions.

Martine Clozel, MD, Chief Scientific Officer and Head of Research atf Idorsia, commented:

“We are very proud to have been nominated for this prestigious award. TRYVIO is unique in many aspects. It is the result of many years of work on the endothelin pathway and represents a true therapeutic breakthrough with impressive clinical data. TRYVIO’s blood pressure lowering effect was consistent in all studied subgroups of patients, and notably those whose hypertension is notoriously difficult to treat, such as African Americans, elderly patients, and patients with obesity or diabetes. These patients sometimes remain hypertensive despite two, three, or more anti-hypertensive therapies. Plus, TRYVIO provides significant blood pressure lowering for patients with hypertension and chronic kidney disease, a condition affecting millions of patients who are often underserved with the current guideline directed therapies, without risking aggravation of renal function or hyperkalemia.”

Despite progress in improving patient outcomes, hypertension remains a major global health issue, and the number one modifiable risk factor of early morbidity/mortality, affecting an estimated 50% of adults in the US alone, with 50% of those patients not well controlled despite being on medication. These patients face significantly higher risks of cardiovascular events, including heart attack, stroke and kidney failure, and have a markedly increased risk of premature mortality compared to those with controlled blood pressure. Difficult-to-control hypertension is defined as above-goal elevated blood pressure in a patient despite the concurrent use of multiple antihypertensive drug classes.

About The Prix Galien Award

The Prix Galien Award recognizes outstanding achievements in improving the global human condition through the development of innovative drugs and other treatments. The Prix Galien was created in 1970 in honor of Galien, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology. Worldwide, the Prix Galien is regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical research.

For more information see the Full Prescribing Information including BOXED Warning (PI and Medication Guide).

About aprocitentan

Aprocitentan is Idorsia’s once-daily, orally active, dual endothelin receptor antagonist, which inhibits the binding of ET-1 to ETA and ETB receptors. Aprocitentan is approved as TRYVIO™ in the US for the treatment of systemic hypertension in combination with other antihypertensives and has been commercially available since October 2024. Aprocitentan is approved as JERAYGO™ for the treatment of resistant hypertension in combination with other antihypertensives in the European Union and the UK and marketing authorization applications are under review in Canada, and Switzerland.

About Idorsia

The purpose of Idorsia is to challenge accepted medical paradigms, answering the questions that matter most. To achieve this, we will discover, develop, and commercialize transformative medicines – either with in-house capabilities or together with partners – and evolve Idorsia into a leading biopharmaceutical company, with a strong scientific core.

Headquartered near Basel, Switzerland – a European biotech hub – Idorsia has a highly experienced team of dedicated professionals, covering all disciplines from bench to bedside; QUVIVIQ™ (daridorexant), a different kind of insomnia treatment with the potential to revolutionize this mounting public health concern; strong partners to maximize the value of our portfolio; a promising in-house development pipeline; and a specialized drug discovery engine focused on small-molecule drugs that can change the treatment paradigm for many patients. Idorsia is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: IDIA).

